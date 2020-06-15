79 Hester Street

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom traditional brick home located in sought after Wagener Terrace. Downstairs boasts a large living room, dining room, updated kitchen, den/study, two bedrooms with ceiling fans, and a bathroom downstairs. Upstairs is the Master Suite with one regular closet, a large walk-in closet, built-in book shelves, and separate shower and toilet area. Across the street you'll find tennis courts, basketball courts, and an open park in the Corrine Jones Playground.Available August 1st. Pet are negotiable.