Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:26 AM

79 Hester Street

79 Hester Street · (843) 723-1988
Location

79 Hester Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Wegener Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
tennis court
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom traditional brick home located in sought after Wagener Terrace. Downstairs boasts a large living room, dining room, updated kitchen, den/study, two bedrooms with ceiling fans, and a bathroom downstairs. Upstairs is the Master Suite with one regular closet, a large walk-in closet, built-in book shelves, and separate shower and toilet area. Across the street you'll find tennis courts, basketball courts, and an open park in the Corrine Jones Playground.Available August 1st. Pet are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Hester Street have any available units?
79 Hester Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Hester Street have?
Some of 79 Hester Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Hester Street currently offering any rent specials?
79 Hester Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Hester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Hester Street is pet friendly.
Does 79 Hester Street offer parking?
No, 79 Hester Street does not offer parking.
Does 79 Hester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Hester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Hester Street have a pool?
No, 79 Hester Street does not have a pool.
Does 79 Hester Street have accessible units?
No, 79 Hester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Hester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Hester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Hester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Hester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
