All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 72 Bogard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
72 Bogard Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:19 AM

72 Bogard Street

72 Bogard Street · (843) 242-1504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

72 Bogard Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This gorgeous historic Charleston-style multi family home is located in the highly desirable Charleston Peninsula downtown. The 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located on the BOTTOM FLOOR. It is within short walking distance of College of Charleston, MUSC, and dining and entertainment on King Street! The unit boasts beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, and tile in the kitchen and bathroom which give the property great character. The downstairs unit features a front and back porch and a fenced-in private backyard area with plenty of green space. The spacious living room comes equipped with an electric fireplace, and the apartment has plenty of ample storage space. Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Bogard Street have any available units?
72 Bogard Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 72 Bogard Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Bogard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Bogard Street pet-friendly?
No, 72 Bogard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 72 Bogard Street offer parking?
No, 72 Bogard Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Bogard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Bogard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Bogard Street have a pool?
No, 72 Bogard Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Bogard Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Bogard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Bogard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Bogard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Bogard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Bogard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 72 Bogard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
Charleston Urban
296 King Street
Charleston, SC 29401
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road
Charleston, SC 29492
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue
Charleston, SC 29403
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd
Charleston, SC 29492

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity