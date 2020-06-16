72 Bogard Street

Amenities

This gorgeous historic Charleston-style multi family home is located in the highly desirable Charleston Peninsula downtown. The 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located on the BOTTOM FLOOR. It is within short walking distance of College of Charleston, MUSC, and dining and entertainment on King Street! The unit boasts beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, and tile in the kitchen and bathroom which give the property great character. The downstairs unit features a front and back porch and a fenced-in private backyard area with plenty of green space. The spacious living room comes equipped with an electric fireplace, and the apartment has plenty of ample storage space. Available July 1st