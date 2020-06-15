All apartments in Charleston
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:07 AM

7 Kracke Street

7 Kracke Street · (843) 572-0004
Location

7 Kracke Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 1/2 B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

Amenities

parking
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great downtown location just below the Crosstown, this 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo sits in the private, fabulous community of ''The Rainbow at Midtown'' in Elliotborough. Conveniently located near all that downtown Charleston has to offer: colleges, MUSC, dining, shopping, & Charleston's ''night-life.'' The location also allows for quick access to West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, & the beaches. This stylish upstairs unit is light, bright & spacious. It features a nice galley-style kitchen with a gas range, plenty of counter space & cabinetry, microwave, and refrigerator; a cozy living area; a spacious bedroom w/ a full bath. More importantly, it has a dedicated parking space just outside of the unit. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished and short or long-term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Kracke Street have any available units?
7 Kracke Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Kracke Street have?
Some of 7 Kracke Street's amenities include parking, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Kracke Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Kracke Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Kracke Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Kracke Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 7 Kracke Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Kracke Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Kracke Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Kracke Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Kracke Street have a pool?
No, 7 Kracke Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Kracke Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Kracke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Kracke Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Kracke Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Kracke Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Kracke Street does not have units with air conditioning.
