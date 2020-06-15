7 Kracke Street

Amenities

Great downtown location just below the Crosstown, this 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo sits in the private, fabulous community of ''The Rainbow at Midtown'' in Elliotborough. Conveniently located near all that downtown Charleston has to offer: colleges, MUSC, dining, shopping, & Charleston's ''night-life.'' The location also allows for quick access to West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, & the beaches. This stylish upstairs unit is light, bright & spacious. It features a nice galley-style kitchen with a gas range, plenty of counter space & cabinetry, microwave, and refrigerator; a cozy living area; a spacious bedroom w/ a full bath. More importantly, it has a dedicated parking space just outside of the unit. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished and short or long-term.