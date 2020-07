Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Two bedroom home 1 block from MUSC



Great Location near the Medical University of South Carolina... completely restored house with new kitchen and baths... two bedrooms and two baths (SHOWER only)... and half bath downstairs.



Owner provides off street parking, cable TV, high speed Internet, washer & dryer! Utilities included in rental rate. Pet friendly. Lease terms: 1 month up to 6 months. This is not undergraduate housing.

