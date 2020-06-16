498 Cessna Avenue

Amenities
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* This nice, quiet home offers the peace and serenity you've been looking for! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings create and bright and airy environment! Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with water closet, stand alone shower and soaking tub. Home has a big, shaded backyard with a large deck. Large washer and dryer with additional cabinet space for ample storage. Relax in your air conditioned sun room perfect for an arts and crafts room, playroom or office. Pets ok.
PET POLICY:
Pets ok
Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet
Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet
Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet
STATUS:
Occupied
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:
We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program