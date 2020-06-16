All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

498 Cessna Avenue

498 Cessna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

498 Cessna Avenue, Charleston, SC 29407
Citadel Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* This nice, quiet home offers the peace and serenity you've been looking for! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings create and bright and airy environment! Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with water closet, stand alone shower and soaking tub. Home has a big, shaded backyard with a large deck. Large washer and dryer with additional cabinet space for ample storage. Relax in your air conditioned sun room perfect for an arts and crafts room, playroom or office. Pets ok.

PET POLICY:

Pets ok

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 Cessna Avenue have any available units?
498 Cessna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 498 Cessna Avenue have?
Some of 498 Cessna Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 Cessna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
498 Cessna Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Cessna Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 498 Cessna Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 498 Cessna Avenue offer parking?
No, 498 Cessna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 498 Cessna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 498 Cessna Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Cessna Avenue have a pool?
No, 498 Cessna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 498 Cessna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 498 Cessna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Cessna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 Cessna Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Cessna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 498 Cessna Avenue has units with air conditioning.
