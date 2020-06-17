All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 4 Marion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
4 Marion Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 AM

4 Marion Street

4 Marion Street · (843) 278-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4 Marion Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Radcliffeborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming, upscale home is ideally located in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood. The open living room and eat-in kitchen are full of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows. The roomy kitchen has everything you need to feel at home and is complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is room for everyone to gather, with ample seating room at the center island. On the upper two floors you'll discover three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. You'll find a stacked washer and dryer conveniently located on the second floor. Throughout the spring, summer, and fall enjoy the farmer's market around the corner in Marion Square with local artists, vendors, and farmers. Walk to King Street and downtown restaurants, shops and stores! Two car garage has room for bikes! Weekly and Monthly rentals not permitted.
Available FURNISHED. See MLS 20000128

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Marion Street have any available units?
4 Marion Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Marion Street have?
Some of 4 Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Marion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Marion Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Marion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 4 Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Marion Street does offer parking.
Does 4 Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Marion Street have a pool?
No, 4 Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Marion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Marion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4 Marion Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd
Charleston, SC 29492
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl
Charleston, SC 29412
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity