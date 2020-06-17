4 Marion Street

Amenities

This charming, upscale home is ideally located in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood. The open living room and eat-in kitchen are full of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows. The roomy kitchen has everything you need to feel at home and is complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is room for everyone to gather, with ample seating room at the center island. On the upper two floors you'll discover three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. You'll find a stacked washer and dryer conveniently located on the second floor. Throughout the spring, summer, and fall enjoy the farmer's market around the corner in Marion Square with local artists, vendors, and farmers. Walk to King Street and downtown restaurants, shops and stores! Two car garage has room for bikes! Weekly and Monthly rentals not permitted.

Available FURNISHED. See MLS 20000128