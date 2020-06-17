Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Location, location..location!! Rare furnished unit available now. Lease negotiable. Only steps away from Charleston's best shopping and fine dining, completed in 2005, #207 is 1 of the rare 2 bedroom residences within 4 Beaufain Street. 4 Beaufain... Circa 1875 Atlier to New York Chic where antiquity meets cutting edge style in a quiet cosmopolitan building tucked away from the hustle bustle of King's Street Art and Antique District buzzing with excitement. The living area is open to the kitchen and is quite spacious. The gourmet kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, embedded sink and a breakfast bar. The unit also boasts hardwood floors throughout along with tall pressed tin ceilings. Each bathroom has ceramic tile with spacious granite vanities

