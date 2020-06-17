All apartments in Charleston
4 Beaufain Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:41 AM

4 Beaufain Street

4 Beaufain Street · (843) 442-3512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Beaufain Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Location, location..location!! Rare furnished unit available now. Lease negotiable. Only steps away from Charleston's best shopping and fine dining, completed in 2005, #207 is 1 of the rare 2 bedroom residences within 4 Beaufain Street. 4 Beaufain... Circa 1875 Atlier to New York Chic where antiquity meets cutting edge style in a quiet cosmopolitan building tucked away from the hustle bustle of King's Street Art and Antique District buzzing with excitement. The living area is open to the kitchen and is quite spacious. The gourmet kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, embedded sink and a breakfast bar. The unit also boasts hardwood floors throughout along with tall pressed tin ceilings. Each bathroom has ceramic tile with spacious granite vanities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Beaufain Street have any available units?
4 Beaufain Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Beaufain Street have?
Some of 4 Beaufain Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Beaufain Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Beaufain Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Beaufain Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Beaufain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 4 Beaufain Street offer parking?
No, 4 Beaufain Street does not offer parking.
Does 4 Beaufain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Beaufain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Beaufain Street have a pool?
No, 4 Beaufain Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Beaufain Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Beaufain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Beaufain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Beaufain Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Beaufain Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Beaufain Street has units with air conditioning.
