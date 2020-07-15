All apartments in Charleston
390 Huger Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

390 Huger Street

390 Huger Street · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 Huger Street, Charleston, SC 29403
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 821 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home located in historic Downtown Charleston! The main living area of the home features an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, glass backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The guest bedroom features hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom. There is a detached one-car garage with office space and a bathroom. The home is located minutes from all of the wonderful shopping and dining that downtown has to offer. You will also be minutes from schools and the interstate. 1 dog or cat 30lbs or under allowed.

PET POLICY:

1 dog or cat 30lbs. or under allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Huger Street have any available units?
390 Huger Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 390 Huger Street have?
Some of 390 Huger Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Huger Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Huger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Huger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Huger Street is pet friendly.
Does 390 Huger Street offer parking?
Yes, 390 Huger Street offers parking.
Does 390 Huger Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Huger Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Huger Street have a pool?
No, 390 Huger Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Huger Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Huger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Huger Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Huger Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Huger Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 Huger Street has units with air conditioning.
