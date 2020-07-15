390 Huger Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home located in historic Downtown Charleston! The main living area of the home features an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, glass backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The guest bedroom features hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom. There is a detached one-car garage with office space and a bathroom. The home is located minutes from all of the wonderful shopping and dining that downtown has to offer. You will also be minutes from schools and the interstate. 1 dog or cat 30lbs or under allowed.



PET POLICY:



1 dog or cat 30lbs. or under allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program