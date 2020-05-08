39 Ashe St

Amenities

*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Virtual walk-through tour available! Beautiful six bedroom home downtown Charleston. This two story home offers plenty of space for all with 2 living rooms, sunroom and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Has been freshly painted this year. Enjoy the porches that are perfect for relaxing in the Lowcountry weather. Centrally located less than a mile from the College of Charleston campus and located just off of upper King Street. 3 off-street and 2 on street parking provided. Washer/dryer included! Cats ok, dogs under 40lbs. allowed.



PET POLICY:



Pet Friendly



Cats ok, dogs under 40lbs. allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, we are not allowing showings on this property at this time, to protect the current occupants. We will continue to accept applications and encourage you to apply. Check out the virtual tour on the listing page. View our requirements to determine if you are a qualified candidate on our application page and apply now! https://www.charlestonpc.com/applications.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Each undergraduate applicant is required to apply with a guarantor. A guarantor's income must equal a minimum of five (5) times their applicant's portion of the monthly rent. A guarantor must also pass our credit and background requirements and will be required to sign the lease. Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program



AREA INFORMATION: Charleston Peninsula - Elliottborough



PARKING: 3 off-street parking spaces and 2 on street parking passes



YEAR BUILT: 1885



YARD: None



*LEASING AGENT CONTACT: showings@charlestonpc.com



*APPLICATIONS AGENT CONTACT: applications@charlestonpc.com