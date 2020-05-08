All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

39 Ashe St

39 Ashe Street · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Ashe Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 1962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Virtual walk-through tour available! Beautiful six bedroom home downtown Charleston. This two story home offers plenty of space for all with 2 living rooms, sunroom and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Has been freshly painted this year. Enjoy the porches that are perfect for relaxing in the Lowcountry weather. Centrally located less than a mile from the College of Charleston campus and located just off of upper King Street. 3 off-street and 2 on street parking provided. Washer/dryer included! Cats ok, dogs under 40lbs. allowed.

PET POLICY:

Pet Friendly

Cats ok, dogs under 40lbs. allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, we are not allowing showings on this property at this time, to protect the current occupants. We will continue to accept applications and encourage you to apply. Check out the virtual tour on the listing page. View our requirements to determine if you are a qualified candidate on our application page and apply now! https://www.charlestonpc.com/applications.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Each undergraduate applicant is required to apply with a guarantor. A guarantor's income must equal a minimum of five (5) times their applicant's portion of the monthly rent. A guarantor must also pass our credit and background requirements and will be required to sign the lease. Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

AREA INFORMATION: Charleston Peninsula - Elliottborough

PARKING: 3 off-street parking spaces and 2 on street parking passes

YEAR BUILT: 1885

YARD: None

*LEASING AGENT CONTACT: showings@charlestonpc.com

*APPLICATIONS AGENT CONTACT: applications@charlestonpc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Ashe St have any available units?
39 Ashe St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Ashe St have?
Some of 39 Ashe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Ashe St currently offering any rent specials?
39 Ashe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Ashe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Ashe St is pet friendly.
Does 39 Ashe St offer parking?
Yes, 39 Ashe St does offer parking.
Does 39 Ashe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Ashe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Ashe St have a pool?
No, 39 Ashe St does not have a pool.
Does 39 Ashe St have accessible units?
No, 39 Ashe St does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Ashe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Ashe St has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Ashe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Ashe St has units with air conditioning.
