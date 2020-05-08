39 Ashe St

Amenities
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Virtual walk-through tour available! Beautiful six bedroom home downtown Charleston. This two story home offers plenty of space for all with 2 living rooms, sunroom and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Has been freshly painted this year. Enjoy the porches that are perfect for relaxing in the Lowcountry weather. Centrally located less than a mile from the College of Charleston campus and located just off of upper King Street. 3 off-street and 2 on street parking provided. Washer/dryer included! Cats ok, dogs under 40lbs. allowed.
PET POLICY:
Pet Friendly
Cats ok, dogs under 40lbs. allowed
Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet
Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet
Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet
STATUS:
Occupied
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, we are not allowing showings on this property at this time, to protect the current occupants. We will continue to accept applications and encourage you to apply. Check out the virtual tour on the listing page. View our requirements to determine if you are a qualified candidate on our application page and apply now! https://www.charlestonpc.com/applications.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Each undergraduate applicant is required to apply with a guarantor. A guarantor's income must equal a minimum of five (5) times their applicant's portion of the monthly rent. A guarantor must also pass our credit and background requirements and will be required to sign the lease. Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:
We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program
AREA INFORMATION: Charleston Peninsula - Elliottborough
PARKING: 3 off-street parking spaces and 2 on street parking passes
YEAR BUILT: 1885
YARD: None
