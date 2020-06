Amenities

Short Term 1 - 2 month lease only until June 30, 2020. It's hard to beat this location on King St with a private rooftop deck and parking (1 space, ask for details). This is a third floor residential condo located above Retail Store. The condo includes 2 levels. The main level has the living room entertainment area with an open kitchen floor plan and half bath. The upstairs has 2 loft style rooms and one large full bath and the washer/dryer closet. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level and carpet upstairs in the loft rooms. Nice large windows directly overlooking King St with abundant natural light. The rooftop deck is one of a kind with tons of space. Close walking distance to Shopping and Restaurants and only steps away to the College of Charleston's TD Arena