Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

330 Concord Street

330 Concord Street · (843) 577-4115
Location

330 Concord Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11fg · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2369 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Experience million-dollar panoramic water views including Charleston Harbor, the Ravenel Bridge, the Cooper River, and the South Carolina Aquarium from 3 private balconies in this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Dockside Condominium for rent. Parquet floors, crown molding, arched doorways, and large living and entertaining rooms define the unit. On one end of the condo is a massive living room with corner views sweeping across the harbor. It includes a wet bar and half hall bath. A secondary bedroom with en suite bath shares the same floor-to-ceiling views. On the other side of the unit is a large dining room, den, and the master suite, with walk-in closet and en suite bath. These rooms boast water views encompassing the Charleston Maritime Center as well as the rooftops and steeples of historic downtown Charleston

Even the central kitchen has balcony access and views of the Yorktown and Patriots Point, marinas, and the Ravenel Bridge. It includes a huge butler's pantry/laundry room with a second freezer and sink. The unit provides tons of storage space in multiple closets and cabinets.

Dockside is conveniently located in downtown Charleston near the Charleston Maritime Center and Fort Sumter boat tours. Amenities include 24-hour security, lobby, club room, library, heated pool and fitness center. Waterfront Walk takes you to a deep water boat dock facility for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Concord Street have any available units?
330 Concord Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Concord Street have?
Some of 330 Concord Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Concord Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 330 Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 Concord Street does offer parking.
Does 330 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Concord Street have a pool?
Yes, 330 Concord Street has a pool.
Does 330 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.
