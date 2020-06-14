330 Concord Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage lobby

Experience million-dollar panoramic water views including Charleston Harbor, the Ravenel Bridge, the Cooper River, and the South Carolina Aquarium from 3 private balconies in this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Dockside Condominium for rent. Parquet floors, crown molding, arched doorways, and large living and entertaining rooms define the unit. On one end of the condo is a massive living room with corner views sweeping across the harbor. It includes a wet bar and half hall bath. A secondary bedroom with en suite bath shares the same floor-to-ceiling views. On the other side of the unit is a large dining room, den, and the master suite, with walk-in closet and en suite bath. These rooms boast water views encompassing the Charleston Maritime Center as well as the rooftops and steeples of historic downtown Charleston



Even the central kitchen has balcony access and views of the Yorktown and Patriots Point, marinas, and the Ravenel Bridge. It includes a huge butler's pantry/laundry room with a second freezer and sink. The unit provides tons of storage space in multiple closets and cabinets.



Dockside is conveniently located in downtown Charleston near the Charleston Maritime Center and Fort Sumter boat tours. Amenities include 24-hour security, lobby, club room, library, heated pool and fitness center. Waterfront Walk takes you to a deep water boat dock facility for residents.