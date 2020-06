Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Lovely home in great location, #3 Brennon has just been put on the market as a rental home. Only minutes from downtown, this home, built in 1950, is in a quiet neighborhood between Savannah Hwy. and Hwy 171, less than a mile from the Ashley River Bridge. This 1738 square foot home, with 2 stories, is perfect for a growing family with a fenced in backyard, sidewalks and storage shed.