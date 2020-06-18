28 Cannon Street Unit B

Amenities
Luxury Unit in Trendy Midtown, Off-Street Parking, Walk to Upper King! - This upscale luxury condominium enjoys a private location tucked away behind a green space in the Midtown neighborhood. Just a short stroll from Upper King Street and wonderful restaurants. The three levels feature open and sunlit space highlighted by corner vertical windows and park-like views. The well-equipped kitchen boasts abundant walnut stained cabinetry, handsome honed granite counters and a breakfast bar illuminated by designer pendant lights. The 2nd level includes a sunny and spacious bedroom, also highlighted with vertical corner windows and "green" views. A private bath with charming black and white tiled flooring, under mounted oval sink, and handsome glass enclosed shower/tub combination make this 2nd bedroom complete. A private utility closet which holds a full sized washer and dryer plus storage area is also on this floor. The generously proportioned master bedroom, located on the third level, earns the title! The master also features a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and recessed lighting with it's beautiful upgraded bathroom. This house has 2 stacked off street parking spaces. Limited occupancy, no undergraduates. This location is highly desirable and won't last long!
Contact steven@danielravenel.com for more information
Virtual Tour Available
(RLNE1962073)