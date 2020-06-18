All apartments in Charleston
28 Cannon Street Unit B

28 Cannon St · (843) 723-2763 ext. 104
Location

28 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 Cannon Street Unit B · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Luxury Unit in Trendy Midtown, Off-Street Parking, Walk to Upper King! - This upscale luxury condominium enjoys a private location tucked away behind a green space in the Midtown neighborhood. Just a short stroll from Upper King Street and wonderful restaurants. The three levels feature open and sunlit space highlighted by corner vertical windows and park-like views. The well-equipped kitchen boasts abundant walnut stained cabinetry, handsome honed granite counters and a breakfast bar illuminated by designer pendant lights. The 2nd level includes a sunny and spacious bedroom, also highlighted with vertical corner windows and "green" views. A private bath with charming black and white tiled flooring, under mounted oval sink, and handsome glass enclosed shower/tub combination make this 2nd bedroom complete. A private utility closet which holds a full sized washer and dryer plus storage area is also on this floor. The generously proportioned master bedroom, located on the third level, earns the title! The master also features a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and recessed lighting with it's beautiful upgraded bathroom. This house has 2 stacked off street parking spaces. Limited occupancy, no undergraduates. This location is highly desirable and won't last long!

Contact steven@danielravenel.com for more information
(RLNE1962073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Cannon Street Unit B have any available units?
28 Cannon Street Unit B has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Cannon Street Unit B have?
Some of 28 Cannon Street Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Cannon Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
28 Cannon Street Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Cannon Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 28 Cannon Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 28 Cannon Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 28 Cannon Street Unit B does offer parking.
Does 28 Cannon Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Cannon Street Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Cannon Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 28 Cannon Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 28 Cannon Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 28 Cannon Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Cannon Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Cannon Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Cannon Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Cannon Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
