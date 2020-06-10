All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2614 Egret Crest Lane

2614 Egret Crest Lane · (843) 723-2763 ext. 105
Location

2614 Egret Crest Lane, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2614 Egret Crest Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
2614 Egret Crest Lane Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 3BR/2BA Condo at the Colony at Heron Reserve - Beautiful ground floor home in gated, upscale condo community. Central to I-526, Roper St. Francis Hospital, Boeing, shopping, downtown, and area beaches. The Colony at Heron Reserve has a gorgeous clubhouse, pool and outdoor fireplace. The condo itself has many great features such as an open floor plan, recent renovations including hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings and large windows for tons of natural light, a galley style kitchen with bar seating, pantry, and plentiful counter space and cabinets.The master suite features a large walk-in closet and private bath with a separate garden tub. This unit comes with a separate 5x5 storage unit. Full size washer and dryer included. Pets may be negotiable with owner approval. This one won't last long!

For more information contact lawton@danielravenel.com
Virtual Tour Available

(RLNE2202733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Egret Crest Lane have any available units?
2614 Egret Crest Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2614 Egret Crest Lane have?
Some of 2614 Egret Crest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Egret Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Egret Crest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Egret Crest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Egret Crest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Egret Crest Lane offer parking?
No, 2614 Egret Crest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2614 Egret Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 Egret Crest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Egret Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2614 Egret Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 2614 Egret Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2614 Egret Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Egret Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Egret Crest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Egret Crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Egret Crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
