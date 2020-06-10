Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

2614 Egret Crest Lane Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 3BR/2BA Condo at the Colony at Heron Reserve - Beautiful ground floor home in gated, upscale condo community. Central to I-526, Roper St. Francis Hospital, Boeing, shopping, downtown, and area beaches. The Colony at Heron Reserve has a gorgeous clubhouse, pool and outdoor fireplace. The condo itself has many great features such as an open floor plan, recent renovations including hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings and large windows for tons of natural light, a galley style kitchen with bar seating, pantry, and plentiful counter space and cabinets.The master suite features a large walk-in closet and private bath with a separate garden tub. This unit comes with a separate 5x5 storage unit. Full size washer and dryer included. Pets may be negotiable with owner approval. This one won't last long!



For more information contact lawton@danielravenel.com

Virtual Tour Available



(RLNE2202733)