235 Meeting Street - A

Fully Furnished Short Term Rental Availble. Location, Location, Location! One of Charleston's most incredible addresses. This amazing unit is located in one of the most ideal locations in all of Charleston. The unit is located 100 yards from the newly renovated Charleston City Market dating back to 1804. The Market area offers an abundance of shopping and nationally acclaimed restaurants that will prove to be a culinary delight. This newly updated unit affords easy walking or a simple rickshaw ride to top attractions such as the Gibbes Museum, The Market, The South Carolina Aquarium, The Waterfront Park, The Battery and a whole host of other attractions. Enjoy the beautiful windows with views of historic Hasell Street and city rooftops. Newly refinished oak floors gleam throughout the living areas, further enhancing the bright, airy space. Special features include tall smooth ceilings, gas log fireplace, and exposed sections of brick with wood beam walls dating back to 1850. A compact kitchen features new counters and cabinets with upgraded quiet close drawers, new stainless refrigerator, new combination convection/microwave built-in oven, Keurig(k-cups) coffee maker and a smooth surface 2 burner cook top. The bathroom has been nicely updated featuring a pedestal sink, tiled flooring, exposed brick, and a jetted tub with shower. This condo shares a pleasant outdoor patio space nestled under the oaks and overlooking the brick pavers of the fountain entrance of the famous Charleston Place Hotel. Garage parking is next to the building and an elevator is available for loading and unloading.

The History, Architecture, Shopping, Restaurants, Night Life, and more are all waiting for your special visit to Charleston.

