Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
235 Meeting Street - A
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:00 PM

235 Meeting Street - A

235 Meeting Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished Short Term Rental Availble. Location, Location, Location! One of Charleston's most incredible addresses. This amazing unit is located in one of the most ideal locations in all of Charleston. The unit is located 100 yards from the newly renovated Charleston City Market dating back to 1804. The Market area offers an abundance of shopping and nationally acclaimed restaurants that will prove to be a culinary delight. This newly updated unit affords easy walking or a simple rickshaw ride to top attractions such as the Gibbes Museum, The Market, The South Carolina Aquarium, The Waterfront Park, The Battery and a whole host of other attractions. Enjoy the beautiful windows with views of historic Hasell Street and city rooftops. Newly refinished oak floors gleam throughout the living areas, further enhancing the bright, airy space. Special features include tall smooth ceilings, gas log fireplace, and exposed sections of brick with wood beam walls dating back to 1850. A compact kitchen features new counters and cabinets with upgraded quiet close drawers, new stainless refrigerator, new combination convection/microwave built-in oven, Keurig(k-cups) coffee maker and a smooth surface 2 burner cook top. The bathroom has been nicely updated featuring a pedestal sink, tiled flooring, exposed brick, and a jetted tub with shower. This condo shares a pleasant outdoor patio space nestled under the oaks and overlooking the brick pavers of the fountain entrance of the famous Charleston Place Hotel. Garage parking is next to the building and an elevator is available for loading and unloading.
The History, Architecture, Shopping, Restaurants, Night Life, and more are all waiting for your special visit to Charleston.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Meeting Street - A have any available units?
235 Meeting Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 235 Meeting Street - A have?
Some of 235 Meeting Street - A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Meeting Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
235 Meeting Street - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Meeting Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 235 Meeting Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 235 Meeting Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 235 Meeting Street - A does offer parking.
Does 235 Meeting Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Meeting Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Meeting Street - A have a pool?
No, 235 Meeting Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 235 Meeting Street - A have accessible units?
No, 235 Meeting Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Meeting Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Meeting Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Meeting Street - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 Meeting Street - A has units with air conditioning.
