21 Duncan St

3 BR Downtown Unit Available 8/1/20



This three bedroom, one bathroom unit is located downtown on Duncan St, next to MUSC and walking distance to CofC, Marion Square, restaurants, shopping and more. Both the up and downstairs units are available for an August 1 move-in. Washer/dryer included with each unit. Each unit has one off-street parking spot, and there is plenty of street parking. Security deposit is one month's rent. Call today for more information.

No Dogs Allowed



