All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 21 Duncan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
21 Duncan St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

21 Duncan St

21 Duncan Street · (843) 330-7737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21 Duncan Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Radcliffeborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 3 BR Downtown Unit Available 8/1/20 - Property Id: 136879

This three bedroom, one bathroom unit is located downtown on Duncan St, next to MUSC and walking distance to CofC, Marion Square, restaurants, shopping and more. Both the up and downstairs units are available for an August 1 move-in. Washer/dryer included with each unit. Each unit has one off-street parking spot, and there is plenty of street parking. Security deposit is one month's rent. Call today for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136879
Property Id 136879

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5903846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Duncan St have any available units?
21 Duncan St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Duncan St have?
Some of 21 Duncan St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Duncan St currently offering any rent specials?
21 Duncan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Duncan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Duncan St is pet friendly.
Does 21 Duncan St offer parking?
Yes, 21 Duncan St offers parking.
Does 21 Duncan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Duncan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Duncan St have a pool?
No, 21 Duncan St does not have a pool.
Does 21 Duncan St have accessible units?
No, 21 Duncan St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Duncan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Duncan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Duncan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Duncan St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21 Duncan St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charleston Urban
296 King Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln
Charleston, SC 29414
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St
Charleston, SC 29412
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd
Charleston, SC 29407

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity