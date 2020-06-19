All apartments in Charleston
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:20 AM

2056 St James Drive

2056 Saint James Drive · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2056 Saint James Drive, Charleston, SC 29412
Riverland Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One bedroom rear cottage with screened porch, very private in beautiful Riverland Terrace, on James Island. There are hardwood floors in bedroom & living room and ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Newer central air, gas heat & duct work, gas hot water heater. Washer & Dryer included. Walk to the ''Terrace'' and enjoy all it has to offer! Short walk to the community boat ramp. And, every Sunday you can enjoy Riverland Terrace Farmers Market. Cottage property is across the street from a tidal creek.Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer. Landlord takes care of yard!Lease begins June 1st and is for at least one year (no exceptions). Call for an appointment! NO SMOKING! Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 St James Drive have any available units?
2056 St James Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2056 St James Drive have?
Some of 2056 St James Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 St James Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2056 St James Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 St James Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2056 St James Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 2056 St James Drive offer parking?
No, 2056 St James Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2056 St James Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2056 St James Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 St James Drive have a pool?
No, 2056 St James Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2056 St James Drive have accessible units?
No, 2056 St James Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 St James Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 St James Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2056 St James Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2056 St James Drive has units with air conditioning.
