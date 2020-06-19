2056 St James Drive

Amenities

One bedroom rear cottage with screened porch, very private in beautiful Riverland Terrace, on James Island. There are hardwood floors in bedroom & living room and ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Newer central air, gas heat & duct work, gas hot water heater. Washer & Dryer included. Walk to the ''Terrace'' and enjoy all it has to offer! Short walk to the community boat ramp. And, every Sunday you can enjoy Riverland Terrace Farmers Market. Cottage property is across the street from a tidal creek.Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer. Landlord takes care of yard!Lease begins June 1st and is for at least one year (no exceptions). Call for an appointment! NO SMOKING! Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer