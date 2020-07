Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Rutledge Ave!! - This large 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts wonderful Charleston Charm! Short walk to MUSC, Roper Hospital, area eateries and attractions. Available July 6, 2020.



Private porch on first and second levels. Private back patio. Large bedrooms and closet space. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets. Beautiful heart-pine floors through-out the home. Washer & Dryer convey.



Off street parking- The driveway will fit 3 cars, but one behind the other.



