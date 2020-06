Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Available for rent is a newly built, elevated home on James Island. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen, and spacious rear porch. Other amenities include acacia wood flooring, granite countertops, accent windows and soft-touch cabinets. Plenty of off-street parking and excellent access to anywhere around Charleston. Located just 5 minutes from downtown Charleston, and another 5 minutes to Folly Beach.