Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1849 Doscher Avenue

1849 Doscher Avenue · (843) 242-7867
Location

1849 Doscher Avenue, Charleston, SC 29405
Rosemont

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1849 Doscher Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
1849 Doscher Avenue Available 08/01/20 Adorable 4 Bed/2 Bath Home with Large Front Porch! - Spacious 4 bed/2 bath home that's only minutes to the heart of downtown Charleston! The home has been recently renovated with new paint and flooring throughout, new lighting, new HVAC and stainless steel appliances. The open concept kitchen/living area is great for entertaining. Home is close to the growing NoMo area where you'll find Taco Boy, Santi's Mexican Restaurant, the Tattooed Moose, several BBQ spots and various other businesses. You're also just a short drive away from I-26 to get you just about anywhere in the Charleston area in minutes!

*SECTION 8 VOUCHERS NOT ACCEPTED AT THIS PROPERTY*

Copy and paste link into browser to schedule a showing:https://showmojo.com/l/450969f068

(RLNE4937866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Doscher Avenue have any available units?
1849 Doscher Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1849 Doscher Avenue have?
Some of 1849 Doscher Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 Doscher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Doscher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Doscher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 Doscher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1849 Doscher Avenue offer parking?
No, 1849 Doscher Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1849 Doscher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Doscher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Doscher Avenue have a pool?
No, 1849 Doscher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1849 Doscher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1849 Doscher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Doscher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 Doscher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 Doscher Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1849 Doscher Avenue has units with air conditioning.
