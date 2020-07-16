Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

1849 Doscher Avenue Available 08/01/20 Adorable 4 Bed/2 Bath Home with Large Front Porch! - Spacious 4 bed/2 bath home that's only minutes to the heart of downtown Charleston! The home has been recently renovated with new paint and flooring throughout, new lighting, new HVAC and stainless steel appliances. The open concept kitchen/living area is great for entertaining. Home is close to the growing NoMo area where you'll find Taco Boy, Santi's Mexican Restaurant, the Tattooed Moose, several BBQ spots and various other businesses. You're also just a short drive away from I-26 to get you just about anywhere in the Charleston area in minutes!



*SECTION 8 VOUCHERS NOT ACCEPTED AT THIS PROPERTY*



(RLNE4937866)