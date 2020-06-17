All apartments in Charleston
180 Line Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:38 AM

180 Line Street

180 Line Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Line Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautiful Downtown Charleston apartment close to Hwy 17. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit features hardwood floors throughout, large windows to allow abundant light, ceiling fans, and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is filled with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and built-in microwave), plenty of cabinet space, and beautiful granite countertops. Both bedrooms have ample closet space. The bathroom has a tile shower, gorgeous vanity, and granite countertops as well. Enjoy the convenience of living downtown close to MUSC, College Of Charleston, and The Citadel, and having a parking lot at your complex. Relax in the spacious covered gazebo. This unit is a must-see!Pets conditional. Gated Complex. Available Jul

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Line Street have any available units?
180 Line Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Line Street have?
Some of 180 Line Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Line Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 Line Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Line Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Line Street is pet friendly.
Does 180 Line Street offer parking?
Yes, 180 Line Street does offer parking.
Does 180 Line Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Line Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Line Street have a pool?
No, 180 Line Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 Line Street have accessible units?
No, 180 Line Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Line Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Line Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Line Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Line Street does not have units with air conditioning.
