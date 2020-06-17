180 Line Street

Amenities
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautiful Downtown Charleston apartment close to Hwy 17. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit features hardwood floors throughout, large windows to allow abundant light, ceiling fans, and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is filled with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and built-in microwave), plenty of cabinet space, and beautiful granite countertops. Both bedrooms have ample closet space. The bathroom has a tile shower, gorgeous vanity, and granite countertops as well. Enjoy the convenience of living downtown close to MUSC, College Of Charleston, and The Citadel, and having a parking lot at your complex. Relax in the spacious covered gazebo. This unit is a must-see!Pets conditional. Gated Complex. Available Jul