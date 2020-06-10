159 Alexander Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime. Please contact our office to schedule a showing.Beautiful downstairs unit of a 1930s renovated home. Each large bedroom has a double closet and plenty of natural lighting. It features two large, full bathrooms with double sinks, a bath, and a shower. The living room, dining room, and kitchen area are spacious. The kitchen is furnished with appliances such as a dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator. It also features an expanse of cabinets with tile counter tops.Central Heat/AirWasher/DryerCable OutletsSmall Dogs - Conditional w/depositCats - Conditional w/deposit