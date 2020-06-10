All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 159 Alexander Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
159 Alexander Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:20 PM

159 Alexander Street

159 Alexander Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

159 Alexander Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Mazyck - Wraggborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime. Please contact our office to schedule a showing.Beautiful downstairs unit of a 1930s renovated home. Each large bedroom has a double closet and plenty of natural lighting. It features two large, full bathrooms with double sinks, a bath, and a shower. The living room, dining room, and kitchen area are spacious. The kitchen is furnished with appliances such as a dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator. It also features an expanse of cabinets with tile counter tops.Central Heat/AirWasher/DryerCable OutletsSmall Dogs - Conditional w/depositCats - Conditional w/deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Alexander Street have any available units?
159 Alexander Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 Alexander Street have?
Some of 159 Alexander Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Alexander Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 Alexander Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Alexander Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Alexander Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 Alexander Street offer parking?
No, 159 Alexander Street does not offer parking.
Does 159 Alexander Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Alexander Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Alexander Street have a pool?
No, 159 Alexander Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 Alexander Street have accessible units?
No, 159 Alexander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Alexander Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Alexander Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Alexander Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 159 Alexander Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 159 Alexander Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road
Charleston, SC 29492
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity