159 Alexander Street

Beautiful downstairs unit of a 1930s renovated home. Each large bedroom has a double closet and plenty of natural lighting. It features two large, full bathrooms with double sinks, a bath, and a shower. The living room, dining room, and kitchen area are spacious. The kitchen is furnished with appliances such as a dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator. It also features an expanse of cabinets with tile counter tops.Central Heat/AirWasher/DryerCable OutletsSmall Dogs - Conditional w/depositCats - Conditional w/deposit