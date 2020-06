Amenities

12 Yeadon Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Byrnes Down! - Very large brick home close to downtown in the highly sought after Byrnes Down neighborhood! This beautiful home features hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious master suite has separate his and hers closets and a large bathroom with separate garden tub for relaxing. Two additional bedrooms and a shared full bath are located just up the hall. The updated kitchen opens to dining and living area. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. You will fall in love with the large screened porch off the back of the house that overlooks the private and fully fenced yard. Pets negotiable at owners discretion with pet fee. Limited occupancy.



Contact lawton@danielravenel.com for more information

Virtual Tour Available



(RLNE5605634)