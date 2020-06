Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking

Beautiful river view condo available now in West Ashley! Right off Highway 17, this condo features , two designated parking spaces, and high end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors throughout with spacious, well lit rooms, a kitchen with island and modern appliances, and a beautiful back deck to enjoy the sunset after the day. Enjoy the quintessential Charleston lifestyle right in the heart of West Ashley. Small dogs negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee; sorry, no cats.