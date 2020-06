Amenities

All Utilities Included! Nice 2 BR Apt Near Brown - Property Id: 120992



Available now or June 1.



This 2 bedroom apartment is located in East Side. Walk to Brown University and Wayland Square. Nice location!



Available now! Nice and large 2 bedroom apartment. Two levels (first and 2nd floor), with beautiful hardwood floor, nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, with dishwasher. Large bedroom with closets. It has free laundry at the basement. Nice backyard and off the street parking.Please call show contact info NO dogs/cats allowed.



Call or text me 401-419-9216



Criminal background and credit check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120992

