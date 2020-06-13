115 Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI📍
Greetings, future Rhode Island renters, and welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for your apartment finding escapades! Nicknamed “the Crossroads of Rhode Island” for its centralized location, Warwick is both the state’s retail shopping hub and a great place to find an apartment. But before we start the search for your dream dwellings, let’s take a moment to answer the always-poignant questions we know you must have about life in Warwick. And remember, future Rhode Islanders, there’s no such thing as a stupid question.
What?! Um … no. We’re not entirely sure, but we suspect you’re somehow mistaking the town of Warwick with the person, Dionne Warwick, who was closely associated with the much-mocked Psychic Friends Network in the 1990s. On a side note, we officially retract our earlier “no such thing as a stupid question” declaration.
The first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired in Warwick, which is one of America’s oldest and most historic towns (founded in 1642). The city is dotted with colonial villages and historical landmarks that attract millions of tourists and history buffs each year, while the annual Gaspee Days Festival celebrates (and reenacts) the sinking of the British Royal Navy vessel by rebel colonialists, which essentially kicked off the Revolutionary War.
As is the case in much of Rhode Island, the majority of Warwick apartments are well-established. More than half of all residential units were built pre-1970 and an additional 20 percent of houses and apartment complexes were erected circa 1940 or earlier.
Just because most Warwick residences aren’t shiny and new doesn’t mean, however, they are falling apart by any means. Many rentals have received major facelifts in recent years, and modern luxury is standard fare at most apartments, lofts, and condos.
Even though most of Warwick is owner-occupied (leasers account for only about a quarter of residents), apartments are plentiful, waiting lists are virtually nonexistent, and move-in specials pop up frequently. Just make sure you’re equipped with the necessary basics, including proof of income, banking info, and a list of prior residences. Most property managers run credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills, writing bad checks, or getting busted for conquering British customs ships (oh, wait, that’s a good thing in Warwick!), you’ll need a co-signer to score your dream pad.
Not much, really. Unless you count lounging on one of the many public beaches, boating at the Apponaug Harbor Marina, sightseeing in the historic Pawtucket, Conimicut, or Apponaug Villages, golfing at one of the city’s three courses, or visiting one of the many art galleries, theaters, performing arts centers, or history museums that dot the streets. Other attractions include an amusement park, numerous hiking trails and state parks, and more historic landmarks, lighthouses, and Colonial era homes than you could possibly visit during your stay in Warwick. If, meanwhile, your idea of entertainment involves barstools and shot glasses, you’ll be glad to know the city is equipped with every type of pub, club, sports bar, and live music haunt you could imagine.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority services the entire state (it only takes between 40 and 50 minutes to travel from one side to the other), but the best way to navigate the city is with your own set of wheels. Many neighborhoods lack sidewalks, and the city is characterized by strip malls and suburban landscapes, meaning you’ll need your own vehicle to work, play, and shop conveniently.
Well, it all depends on your tastes. Coastal areas like Potowomut and Cowesett offer some of the most scenic views and killer amenities. There are also areas like Hillsgrove, Oakland Beach, Buttonwoods, and Gaspee Plateau. Numerous other neighborhoods offer their own perks and drawbacks as well.
Just be sure to read your lease carefully before signing it, since landlords have drastically different policies regarding pets, smoking, roommates, and subletting. Also, inspect your new digs carefully before moving anything in, making sure your pipes, sinks, appliances, windows, and locks function properly. Landlords are generally more eager to resolve even minor blemishes before a new tenant has officially taken up residence. And now it’s time to start scouring the interwebs and hitting the streets in search of your dream apartment. So best of luck and happy hunting!