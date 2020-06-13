Apartment List
RI
/
warwick
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

115 Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Cowesett
22 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,039
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
3 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
Last updated June 28 at 05:06pm
Hoxie
2 Units Available
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Conimicut
1 Unit Available
11 Vohlander St.
11 Vohlander Street, Warwick, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
11 Vohlander - Great small cottage for a starting family located walking distance to the water and provides all the amenities needed from hardwood floors to stainless steel appliances and granite countertops .

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Apponaug
1 Unit Available
4156 Post Road
4156 Post Road, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
974 sqft
Welcome to Greenwich Bay Townhomes! Not only is the location of this townhome fantastic, but it is also bright and spacious. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, front deck, central air, and a 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
90 Harborview Drive
90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
Conimicut
1 Unit Available
24 Loring Road
24 Loring Road, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor apartment in an owner occupied home. Private entrance and driveway space. Use of the yard for company. Home is with in walking distance to water.
Results within 1 mile of Warwick
Last updated July 2 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
810 sqft
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
205 Grand Avenue - 3
205 Grand Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedrooms apartment completely remodel, in the hearth of Edgewood part of Cranston.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 Teakwood Court
5 Teakwood Court, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2678 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in an amazing centrally located neighborhood in one of Rhode Island's best school districts! Walkable to Meadowbrook Elementary School, EG high school and public tennis courts.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
75 Glenn Drive
75 Glen Drive, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in extraordinarily maintained condo complex looking for a long term tenant. Freshly painted. Spacious living area on first floor. Eat in kitchen. Half bath. Two full bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Eden Park
1 Unit Available
184 Aqueduct Road
184 Aqueduct Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Impeccable second floor 2 bedroom available June 1st! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, large master bedroom, garage space, storage in basement, washer/dryer hookups and porch in backyard. Convenient to Garden City and routes 37, 295, 95 and route 10.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1398 Main Street
1398 Main Street, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
857 sqft
Newly Remolded Apartment. Heat included. 4 Rooms, 2 Beds. Off Street Parking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
91 Pawtuxet Terrace
91 Pawtuxet Terrace, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1043 sqft
Stunning remodel in this first floor, 2 bedroom unit has gleaming hardwoods, new kitchen with cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Providence St
26 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
770 Providence St Apt B
770 Providence St, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768 FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
54 Blanding Avenue
54 Blanding Avenue, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1932 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent for the 2020 School Year. Beautiful home has been completely renovated, has gorgeous water views and is furnished for your convenience.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
125 PROVIDENCE Street
125 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1550 sqft
Come enjoy all that Royal Mills has to offer! We currently have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available ranging in price from $1,350-$2,100. Washer/Dryer in unit. All of our rents include heat, hot water, water/sewer.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
132 Church Street
132 Church Street, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2350 sqft
Beautifully restored Colonial on The Hill. Totally renovated including kitchen, baths, and utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

Median Rent in Warwick

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Warwick is $1,150, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,397.
Studio
$1,026
1 Bed
$1,150
2 Beds
$1,397
3+ Beds
$1,774
City GuideWarwick
Warwick, RI

Greetings, future Rhode Island renters, and welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for your apartment finding escapades! Nicknamed “the Crossroads of Rhode Island” for its centralized location, Warwick is both the state’s retail shopping hub and a great place to find an apartment. But before we start the search for your dream dwellings, let’s take a moment to answer the always-poignant questions we know you must have about life in Warwick. And remember, future Rhode Islanders, there’s no such thing as a stupid question.

Isn’t Warwick, like, a town full of psychics or something?

What?! Um … no. We’re not entirely sure, but we suspect you’re somehow mistaking the town of Warwick with the person, Dionne Warwick, who was closely associated with the much-mocked Psychic Friends Network in the 1990s. On a side note, we officially retract our earlier “no such thing as a stupid question” declaration.

Why does the name Warwick ring a bell from third grade history class?

The first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired in Warwick, which is one of America’s oldest and most historic towns (founded in 1642). The city is dotted with colonial villages and historical landmarks that attract millions of tourists and history buffs each year, while the annual Gaspee Days Festival celebrates (and reenacts) the sinking of the British Royal Navy vessel by rebel colonialists, which essentially kicked off the Revolutionary War.

Back to modern times. What can I expect out of an apartment in Warwick?

As is the case in much of Rhode Island, the majority of Warwick apartments are well-established. More than half of all residential units were built pre-1970 and an additional 20 percent of houses and apartment complexes were erected circa 1940 or earlier.

Just because most Warwick residences aren’t shiny and new doesn’t mean, however, they are falling apart by any means. Many rentals have received major facelifts in recent years, and modern luxury is standard fare at most apartments, lofts, and condos.

Are apartments easy enough to come by?

Even though most of Warwick is owner-occupied (leasers account for only about a quarter of residents), apartments are plentiful, waiting lists are virtually nonexistent, and move-in specials pop up frequently. Just make sure you’re equipped with the necessary basics, including proof of income, banking info, and a list of prior residences. Most property managers run credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills, writing bad checks, or getting busted for conquering British customs ships (oh, wait, that’s a good thing in Warwick!), you’ll need a co-signer to score your dream pad.

What’s there to do for fun in Warwick?

Not much, really. Unless you count lounging on one of the many public beaches, boating at the Apponaug Harbor Marina, sightseeing in the historic Pawtucket, Conimicut, or Apponaug Villages, golfing at one of the city’s three courses, or visiting one of the many art galleries, theaters, performing arts centers, or history museums that dot the streets. Other attractions include an amusement park, numerous hiking trails and state parks, and more historic landmarks, lighthouses, and Colonial era homes than you could possibly visit during your stay in Warwick. If, meanwhile, your idea of entertainment involves barstools and shot glasses, you’ll be glad to know the city is equipped with every type of pub, club, sports bar, and live music haunt you could imagine.

What’s the best way to bum around town?

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority services the entire state (it only takes between 40 and 50 minutes to travel from one side to the other), but the best way to navigate the city is with your own set of wheels. Many neighborhoods lack sidewalks, and the city is characterized by strip malls and suburban landscapes, meaning you’ll need your own vehicle to work, play, and shop conveniently.

Which neighborhood is best for me?

Well, it all depends on your tastes. Coastal areas like Potowomut and Cowesett offer some of the most scenic views and killer amenities. There are also areas like Hillsgrove, Oakland Beach, Buttonwoods, and Gaspee Plateau. Numerous other neighborhoods offer their own perks and drawbacks as well.

Any special apartment-scoring advice?

Just be sure to read your lease carefully before signing it, since landlords have drastically different policies regarding pets, smoking, roommates, and subletting. Also, inspect your new digs carefully before moving anything in, making sure your pipes, sinks, appliances, windows, and locks function properly. Landlords are generally more eager to resolve even minor blemishes before a new tenant has officially taken up residence. And now it’s time to start scouring the interwebs and hitting the streets in search of your dream apartment. So best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Warwick?
In Warwick, the median rent is $1,026 for a studio, $1,150 for a 1-bedroom, $1,397 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,774 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Warwick, check out our monthly Warwick Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Warwick?
Some of the colleges located in the Warwick area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Becker College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Warwick?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Warwick from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Providence.

