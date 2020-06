115 Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI

Back to modern times. What can I expect out of an apartment in Warwick?

As is the case in much of Rhode Island, the majority of Warwick apartments are well-established. More than half of all residential units were built pre-1970 and an additional 20 percent of houses and apartment complexes were erected circa 1940 or earlier.

Just because most Warwick residences aren’t shiny and new doesn’t mean, however, they are falling apart by any means. Many rentals have received major facelifts in recent years, and modern luxury is standard fare at most apartments, lofts, and condos.