Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
92 Apartments for rent in Downtown Providence, Providence, RI
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
58 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Park Row W Unit 116
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™ Community
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Providence
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
493 Hope Street 2F
493 Hope St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 2F Available 09/01/20 All Utilities Included Nice 4 BR In Eastside - Property Id: 319148 All Utilities Included Available September 1. Nice 4 bedroom apartment in Eastside.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
387 Wickenden Street - 3
387 Wickenden Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
New Construction, Shared roof deck, Central Air & Heat, Hardwood Floor, Laundry in unit, Stainless steel appliances, Available Sept 1, 2020. Sorry no pets. For more info & showing call or text 401-641-2244
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11 Larch Street
11 Larch Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
900 sqft
Truly a must-see!! This spacious light-filled one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful skylights, updated eat-in kitchen, and two large closets.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12 Louisbourg Place 1
12 Louisbourg Place, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 12 Louisbourg Place - Property Id: 146876 Move in date 9/1 - Completely rehabbed West End 3 bed / 1 bath unit with fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with gleaming hardwoods.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Trenton street None
52 Trenton Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873 Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5 Brighton Street-2
5 Brighton Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor with large windows and high ceilings. Very conveniently located in Federal Hill area, close to shopping, dining, I95 and Rt 6. Walking distance from great restaurants and downtown Providence.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12 Pequot Street
12 Pequot Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Simply Charming Third Floor Apartment Ideally Situated in the Heart of Federal Hill! Located Steps from Atwells Avenue, This Efficient Two (2) Bedroom Unit Features Hardwood Floors, Large Eat In Kitchen & Amazing Light Filled Rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10 Ringgold Street
10 Ringgold Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
Click the "Virtual Tour" Link to Explore in 3D! Rarely Available 3 Bed Unit one Building from Broadway on Ringgold Street! Located in the heart of the West Side, this pristine unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen with granite
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
266 Knight Street
266 Knight Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1582 sqft
Available for Immediate Occupancy! **Super Spacious Three (3) Bed Apartment Boasts Double Living Room, an Abundance of Natural Light, Original Woodwork & Plenty of Charm & Character Throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
16 Spencer Street
16 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 7/1! Live in the Heart of one of Providences' Most Vibrant Neighborhoods! Situated one block in from Historic Broadway, this beautifully renovated two bed 1 bath West Side apartment features gorgeous eat -in- kitchen with granite &
