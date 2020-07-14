All apartments in Providence
Grant Mill

299 Carpenter St · (401) 307-4291
Rent Special
Receive One month of Free Rent when you sign a 13 month lease. Exclusions Apply, Please Contact our Office for Details
Location

299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI 02915
Watchemocket

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1657 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grant Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool table
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence

Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Grant Mill’s renovated lofts offer a variety of beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment and townhomes featuring exposed brick and beams, original wood floors, 8 to 18 foot ceilings and oversized windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint colors, and washers and dryers in every unit.

A Unique & Luxurious Apartment Living Experience

Let us spoil you with our vast array of amenities including a state-of the-art theatre room, fully-equipped fitness center, pool table with lounge area and our caring onsite management and maintenance team.There is no other way to enjoy a unique and luxurious living experience right in the heart of Providence. We have exactly what you want in your next apartment hom

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee
Deposit: One month's rent security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $65
limit: 2
rent: $65/monthly per month
restrictions: Up to 60 pounds for dogs as a weight limit. There are breed restrictions for dogs as well.
Cats
fee: $40
limit: 2
rent: $40/monthly per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grant Mill have any available units?
Grant Mill has 4 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does Grant Mill have?
Some of Grant Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grant Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Grant Mill is offering the following rent specials: Receive One month of Free Rent when you sign a 13 month lease. Exclusions Apply, Please Contact our Office for Details
Is Grant Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Grant Mill is pet friendly.
Does Grant Mill offer parking?
Yes, Grant Mill offers parking.
Does Grant Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grant Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grant Mill have a pool?
No, Grant Mill does not have a pool.
Does Grant Mill have accessible units?
Yes, Grant Mill has accessible units.
Does Grant Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grant Mill has units with dishwashers.
