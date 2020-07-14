Amenities
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence
Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Grant Mill’s renovated lofts offer a variety of beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment and townhomes featuring exposed brick and beams, original wood floors, 8 to 18 foot ceilings and oversized windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint colors, and washers and dryers in every unit.
A Unique & Luxurious Apartment Living Experience
Let us spoil you with our vast array of amenities including a state-of the-art theatre room, fully-equipped fitness center, pool table with lounge area and our caring onsite management and maintenance team.There is no other way to enjoy a unique and luxurious living experience right in the heart of Providence. We have exactly what you want in your next apartment hom