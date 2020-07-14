Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool table garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments game room guest parking internet access key fob access lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community

Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence



Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Grant Mill’s renovated lofts offer a variety of beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment and townhomes featuring exposed brick and beams, original wood floors, 8 to 18 foot ceilings and oversized windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint colors, and washers and dryers in every unit.



A Unique & Luxurious Apartment Living Experience



Let us spoil you with our vast array of amenities including a state-of the-art theatre room, fully-equipped fitness center, pool table with lounge area and our caring onsite management and maintenance team.There is no other way to enjoy a unique and luxurious living experience right in the heart of Providence. We have exactly what you want in your next apartment hom