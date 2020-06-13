116 Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI

Neighborhoods in Cranston

Cranston is divided up into several distinct neighborhoods, some of which are popular with renters. The dollar signs shown below represent the relative rental prices.

Auburn: Considered part of downtown Craston, Auburn is the place to move if you want to feel like you're in an urban setting, but remain in the cozy confines of Rhode Island. Choose from renovated loft spaces or small studio or 1-bedroom apartment units over stores. A few larger and newer apartment complexes exist throughout the area as well, although most of the structures will date back many decades.

Edgewood: In eastern Cranston, Edgewood borders Providence's Washington Park and Edgewood Lake. Several National Historic Districts lend an air of aristocracy to the area, so you won't find big sprawling apartment complexes with hundreds of units. Instead, there are homes for rent and charming brownstone apartments, so pack your pipe and jackets with arm patches if you move to this area. Broad, tree-lined streets and grand Victorian homes are common for the neighborhood, and there are several yacht clubs and the marina.

Howard: Originally a farming community, this southern Cranston neighborhood is today known mostly as the site of the state's maximum security prison. The gothic building might seem scary, but rest assured the security around the building is tight, and the rent you'll pay to live in one of the smaller apartment communities or even a small 1 or 2 bedroom home isn't scary at all.

Knightsville: Want to look out your high-rise window and see if you can spot the Providence skyline? Then a move to historic Knightsville should be on your list. Just don't think of skipping church on Sunday: the community activities year-round seem to revolve around some saint's feast day at one of the many churches.

Meshanticut: The 'hood's focal points are definitely Meshanticut Park and Meshanticut Lake, both popular with locals who like to while away afternoons and weekends jogging the lake's perimeter, fishing in the waters in the summer, and skating on the frozen lake in the winter. Can't decide on your favorite style of home? In Meshanticut, you can consecutively live in a Victorian home, a Cape Cod-style place, a traditional apartment complex, and even a cute little cottage – all without moving to a different neighborhood.

Oaklawn: Sandwiched between interstates 95 and 295, Oaklawn is a commuter's dream. The historic village in southwest Cranston has some of the city's oldest buildings and it takes its history seriously. You’ll feel right at home here as long as you're charmed and not bored by quaint traditions such as the annual May Breakfast that began as a way to raise funds for local Civil War veterans. While private owners gobbled up most of the property in the area, a few larger, developed apartment complexes can be found here.

Pawtuxet Village: Where the Pawtuxet River meets the Providence River and Narragansett Bay, Pawtuxet Village is an adorable slice of waterfront heaven. Visit the falls for a little outdoor R&R, stay indoors at the casino, or roam the shops that line the waterfront area. One to 3 bedroom apartments can be found in the densely-packed area – really, canned sardines have more room – but once you get a glimpse of your view, you won’t care. And you won't bat an eye at the price tag.