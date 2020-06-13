116 Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI

Apartment List
Last updated July 9 at 08:57pm
Dean Estates
2 Units Available
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
425 sqft
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
602 Dyer Ave 2
602 Dyer Avenue, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Cranston 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 245367 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245367 Property Id 245367 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5723509)

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Knightsville
1 Unit Available
119 Massachusetts Street
119 Massachusetts Street, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
993 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated duplex with an exceptional touch of class! Details are everything...brand new vinyl floor, exquisite brand new stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave), fresh paint.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
205 Grand Avenue - 3
205 Grand Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedrooms apartment completely remodel, in the hearth of Edgewood part of Cranston.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Meshanticut
1 Unit Available
21 Carpathia
21 Carpathia Road, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1634 sqft
Ready for occupancy, this 3 bedroom one and half bath home features a kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Living room with hardwood floors, dining room, first floor bedroom and full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Eden Park
1 Unit Available
184 Aqueduct Road
184 Aqueduct Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Impeccable second floor 2 bedroom available June 1st! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, large master bedroom, garage space, storage in basement, washer/dryer hookups and porch in backyard. Convenient to Garden City and routes 37, 295, 95 and route 10.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.
Results within 1 mile of Cranston

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Fairview Ave
37 Fairview Avenue, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3526 sqft
******Rent to own****** our completely move-in ready home that must be seen to believe! Walk up the newly renovated cobblestone walkway into your immense front foyer, and fall in love with this showcase home! The modern kitchen provides a marble

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
68 Ethan Street
68 Ethan Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Providence/Silver Lake Stunning Remodeled First Floor Apartment 3 Bed 1 bath - $1,495 - Nowadays a clean, safe and comfortable home is more important than ever.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
77 Tobey St
77 Tobey Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$700
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Working professional seeking roommates the same to share over 1,800sq.ft. luxury apartment off Broadway. Three bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen, dining.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Spencer Street
16 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 7/1! Live in the Heart of one of Providences' Most Vibrant Neighborhoods! Situated one block in from Historic Broadway, this beautifully renovated two bed 1 bath West Side apartment features gorgeous eat -in- kitchen with granite &

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
1403 Westminster Street
1403 Westminster Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Beautiful and fashionable 2 bed condo in the Toney West Broadway, West End, Armory District. Boasts granite, stainless kitchen, gleaming wide pine floors lead to a stylish open space concept.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
18 Spencer Street
18 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated (2016) Condo Quality 3bed/ 2nd floor apartment with private entry & deck! Located one block from Broadway, this contemporary & stylish West Side apartment features a state of the art kitchen with granite & stainless

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
770 Providence St Apt B
770 Providence St, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768 FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Killingly Street
1 Unit Available
22 Myra Street
22 Myra Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
360 sqft
Great open floor plan apartment washer and dryer in unit. Gas, electric, and basic cable included.
Results within 5 miles of Cranston
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Cowesett
22 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,039
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
$
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Verified

Last updated June 28 at 05:03pm
Kent Heights
1 Unit Available
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Verified

Last updated July 2 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
810 sqft
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.

Median Rent in Cranston

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cranston is $1,013, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,230.
Studio
$903
1 Bed
$1,013
2 Beds
$1,230
3+ Beds
$1,562
City GuideCranston
"We're on the Move!" (Cranston City Motto)

Part of the Providence metro area, Cranston is located due southwest of the populous Rhode Island city. It's an ideal spot for families and singles who want to be close enough to Providence to enjoy city conveniences, but still have a little room to breathe. Like most cities in this region, Cranston can trace its history to the Native Americans who first lived on the land. Their contributions can mostly be felt in the names you see on park signs, street signs, and even neighborhoods. This isn't to say that the city is stuck in the past: Far from it, as it (and all of Rhode Island, for that matter) is a progressive – dare we say "blue" – place, which just recently legalized same-sex marriage.

Moving to Cranston

The cost of living in Cranston is marginally lower than the US average, though rent fluctuates depending on the type of abode and the area of the city. When shopping for apartments, give yourself about a two week lead time so that you can fully explore the area before signing a lease. Very few apartments are all utilities included, so unless you want to go without heat, lights, or a way to cook your food that doesn’t involve rubbing two sticks together, make sure to factor in at least an additional few hundred a month.

When apartment hunting, don't forget to bring proof of income with you. Most landlords will expect you to make at least 1 ½ or 2 times the rent. If you are already employed in the area, you should have a few pay stubs with you. If you haven't started a new job, ask your employer for a letter stating what your salary will be. Moving with a pet? Expect to pay a pet deposit in addition to a security deposit. Each of these deposits can run you a few hundred dollars, so be prepared. Also, ask your vet to provide you with Fido's medical records so you can show that his shots are up to date and he doesn't have any behavioral issues. No one likes a biter!

Neighborhoods in Cranston

Cranston is divided up into several distinct neighborhoods, some of which are popular with renters. The dollar signs shown below represent the relative rental prices.

Auburn: Considered part of downtown Craston, Auburn is the place to move if you want to feel like you're in an urban setting, but remain in the cozy confines of Rhode Island. Choose from renovated loft spaces or small studio or 1-bedroom apartment units over stores. A few larger and newer apartment complexes exist throughout the area as well, although most of the structures will date back many decades.

Edgewood: In eastern Cranston, Edgewood borders Providence's Washington Park and Edgewood Lake. Several National Historic Districts lend an air of aristocracy to the area, so you won't find big sprawling apartment complexes with hundreds of units. Instead, there are homes for rent and charming brownstone apartments, so pack your pipe and jackets with arm patches if you move to this area. Broad, tree-lined streets and grand Victorian homes are common for the neighborhood, and there are several yacht clubs and the marina.

Howard: Originally a farming community, this southern Cranston neighborhood is today known mostly as the site of the state's maximum security prison. The gothic building might seem scary, but rest assured the security around the building is tight, and the rent you'll pay to live in one of the smaller apartment communities or even a small 1 or 2 bedroom home isn't scary at all.

Knightsville: Want to look out your high-rise window and see if you can spot the Providence skyline? Then a move to historic Knightsville should be on your list. Just don't think of skipping church on Sunday: the community activities year-round seem to revolve around some saint's feast day at one of the many churches.

Meshanticut: The 'hood's focal points are definitely Meshanticut Park and Meshanticut Lake, both popular with locals who like to while away afternoons and weekends jogging the lake's perimeter, fishing in the waters in the summer, and skating on the frozen lake in the winter. Can't decide on your favorite style of home? In Meshanticut, you can consecutively live in a Victorian home, a Cape Cod-style place, a traditional apartment complex, and even a cute little cottage – all without moving to a different neighborhood.

Oaklawn: Sandwiched between interstates 95 and 295, Oaklawn is a commuter's dream. The historic village in southwest Cranston has some of the city's oldest buildings and it takes its history seriously. You’ll feel right at home here as long as you're charmed and not bored by quaint traditions such as the annual May Breakfast that began as a way to raise funds for local Civil War veterans. While private owners gobbled up most of the property in the area, a few larger, developed apartment complexes can be found here.

Pawtuxet Village: Where the Pawtuxet River meets the Providence River and Narragansett Bay, Pawtuxet Village is an adorable slice of waterfront heaven. Visit the falls for a little outdoor R&R, stay indoors at the casino, or roam the shops that line the waterfront area. One to 3 bedroom apartments can be found in the densely-packed area – really, canned sardines have more room – but once you get a glimpse of your view, you won’t care. And you won't bat an eye at the price tag.

Living in Cranston

Getting to know a new city takes time, but here are a few tips to make you feel like a Cranston native in no time!

Getting Around While there are bike paths throughout the city, and parts of the city are laid out close enough that you can walk within the area, you'll need a car to travel throughout the city and to get to Providence. So don't sell the Buick just yet.

But What To Wear? The weather averages a high in the mid-80s in July and low 20s in January. Depending on where you last lived, that might mean you'll need to invest in a whole new wardrobe. Thankfully, Cranston has several shopping centers that would be more than happy to take your hard-earned money.

Rain or Shine Get out and about whatever the weather. Budlong Pool, one of the largest outdoor pools in the US, is a popular spot for residents during summer months, while ice rinks can be found throughout the city in the winter. Jogging trails, waterfalls, lakes, rivers, and the bay are all there for you to explore.

If You Feel the Need to Speed While chain and local restaurants abound, the few bars in Cranston probably won't satisfy those yearning for an active nightlife scene. For that, you'll have to drive into Providence.

June 2020 Cranston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cranston Rent Report. Cranston rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cranston rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Cranston rents increased moderately over the past month

Cranston rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cranston stand at $1,013 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,231 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Cranston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Cranston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cranston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cranston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cranston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,231 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Cranston.
    • While Cranston's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cranston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Cranston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Cranston?
    In Cranston, the median rent is $903 for a studio, $1,013 for a 1-bedroom, $1,230 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,562 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cranston, check out our monthly Cranston Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Cranston?
    Some of the colleges located in the Cranston area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Cranston?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cranston from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Providence.

