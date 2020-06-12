Apartment List
/
RI
/
providence
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Providence, RI

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1228 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1195 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
67 Ortoleva Dr
67 Orteleva Drive, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
big three bedrooms (No application fee) - Property Id: 298909 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
87 Penn St #3F
87 Penn St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wide Open Updated 3 Bedroom in Federal Hill - Property Id: 290411 Located in between Broadway and Atwells in the center of the West end/Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence is this 3rd floor three bedroom apartment available for occupancy on

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mt. Hope
1 Unit Available
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
36 Governor St 2
36 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming three bedroom apartment Fox Point - Property Id: 277194 Bright naturally lit apartment with spacious double parlor and a kitchen with updated appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
70 Cole Ave 2
70 Cole Avenue, Providence, RI
Renovated Duplex 4bed 2bath east side - Property Id: 253995 Amazing duplex on beautiful wayland neighborhood two miuntes away from wayland square.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
68 John St
68 John Street, Providence, RI
68 John Unit 3 - Property Id: 217947 We currently have a large 5 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of 68 John St. The unit is 3750 per month which only works out to 750 per bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
211 Fourth Street
211 4th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful/Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in Eastside - Property Id: 48454 Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom apartment with nice granite counter top kitchen and stainless appliances. Three bedroom with hardwood floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
68 Ethan Street
68 Ethan Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Providence/Silver Lake Stunning Remodeled First Floor Apartment 3 Bed 1 bath - $1,495 - Nowadays a clean, safe and comfortable home is more important than ever.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
112 Waterman
112 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
112 Waterman - 4 Available 07/01/20 4 bed 1 bath on Waterman/Thayer. Legacy Real Estate - Large 4 Bed 1 Bath unit for rent on Waterman/Thayer. Steps from Brown campus. Call or text Legacy Real Estate at 401-447-8210 (RLNE5637920)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street 3F
78 Barnes St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
June 1! All Utilities Included 3 BR Near Brown - Property Id: 220322 Available June 1. All utilities included! Nice 3 bedroom on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floor, nice kitchen and bath. Coin op laundry in the basement and off the street parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Barnes
2 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new 4 bed 3 bath near Brown! Legacy Real Estate - Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit featuring hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, marble baths, Central heating & central air. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Laundry in unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street
78 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
June 2020: 4 BR Apt. in Eastside Near Brown U. - Property Id: 166126 Available June 1, 2020. Accepting Lease Now! Nice 4 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bath , spacious, bright, hardwood floor. Big kitchen and tiled bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman St
13 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bed on Pitman! Legacy Real Estate - Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment for rent on The East Side on Pitman St. Hardwood floors throughout. In close proximity to Brown, RISD, Wayland Square, and Thayer St. Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wanskuck
1 Unit Available
124 Dante Street
124 Dante Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Bright and sunny first floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath. Home features front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout , generous sized bedrooms, large kitchen/dining room, brand new bathroom and fresh paint.

June 2020 Providence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Providence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Providence rent trends were flat over the past month

Providence rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Providence stand at $998 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. Providence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Providence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Providence, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Providence is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Providence's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% decline in Providence.
    • While rents in Providence fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Providence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Providence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProvidence 3 BedroomsProvidence Apartments under $1,000
    Providence Apartments with BalconyProvidence Apartments with GarageProvidence Apartments with GymProvidence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsProvidence Apartments with Parking
    Providence Apartments with PoolProvidence Apartments with Washer-DryerProvidence Dog Friendly ApartmentsProvidence Furnished ApartmentsProvidence Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
    Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
    Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Providence

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
    Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
    Rhode Island School of Design