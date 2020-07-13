41 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Providence, RI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
493 Hope Street 2F
493 Hope St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 2F Available 09/01/20 All Utilities Included Nice 4 BR In Eastside - Property Id: 319148 All Utilities Included Available September 1. Nice 4 bedroom apartment in Eastside.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bed 2 Bath in Fox Point for June - Property Id: 252629 We have a house with 5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. There is a lot of space and the unit is very easy to show.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
52 Trenton street None
52 Trenton Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873 Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
36 Weeden St
36 Weeden Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$690
2800 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 2,800sq.ft. stylish luxury near restaurants on the Federal Hill strip. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
30 Weeden St
30 Weeden Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$675
2400 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 2,400sq.ft. stylish luxury near restaurants on the Federal Hill strip. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
27 Brighton Street, Apt 2
27 Brighton Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1! 3 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor apartment, right off Broadway in the West Side of Providence.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
87 Penn St 4
87 Penn St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 West Side Two bedroom with private balcony - Property Id: 302972 Available 08/01/2020 Qualification requirements : *No evictions on record. *Household income adjusted for taxes must equal 3x the monthly rent.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
70 America St 2R
70 America St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1000 sqft
Renovated West side 3 bedroom laundry in-unit - Property Id: 313004 Three bedroom apartment located on Providence's West side.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 Park Row W Unit 116
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™ Community

July 2020 Providence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Providence rent trends were flat over the past month

Providence rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Providence stand at $997 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,210 for a two-bedroom. Providence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Providence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Providence, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Providence is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Providence's median two-bedroom rent of $1,210 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Providence fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Providence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Providence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

