newport east
Last updated June 11 2020
197 Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI📍
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which
Newport East
1 Unit Available
25 Shangri la Lane
25 Shangri-La Lane, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Beautifully updated 2/1 apartment on a quiet street. The apartment is the right half of the house. 2 beds 1 bath with off-street parking. Basement room for additional storage. One car garage use only for storage . Available now. No pets.
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE BY MONTH (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach).
Newport East
1 Unit Available
146 Wolcott Avenue
146 Wolcott Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
640 sqft
Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
272 Boulevard Avenue
272 Boulevard, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1136 sqft
Cozy Colonial In Middletown! This yearly rental is conveniently located in the High St neighborhood. This charming home has 3B/1.5 bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and gas heating.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
435 Turner Road
435 Turner Road, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,575
663 sqft
IF YOU ENJOY PRIVACY IN A QUIET COUNTRY SETTING THIS UNIT PROVIDES IT. THIS APARTMENY SITS BACK FROM THE ROAD AND ACROSS THE STREET FROM AN AGRICULTURAL NURSERY. IN ADDITION IT HAS A VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
90 Renfrew Avenue
90 Renfrew Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
This charming cottage with two bedrooms and one bath is available for June and July this summer. Located ideally by the beaches in Middletown and just a short drive to Newport.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
11 Crescent Road
11 Crescent Road, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2100 sqft
JULY RENTAL ONLY - Water Views! Steps to the beach! Lock in your summer getaway today.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
97 Center Avenue
97 Center Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Welcome Home....Winter Rental Available for 2020 all Utilities included. Newly renovated stand alone Cottage in Desirable Easton Beach area. This adorable two bedroom home with Eat in Kitchen and living area.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
145 Prospect Avenue
145 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1621 sqft
Charming, cozy Victorian farmhouse 1.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
109 Aquidneck Avenue
109 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment within walking distance of First Beach. This apartment is located in a quaint beach house with its own private entrance.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
111 Aquidneck Avenue
111 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
528 sqft
Stand alone 1 bedroom cottage available for year round rental. Walking distance to First Beach and restaurants. This cottage is fully furnished and features 1 bedroom, full kitchen, living room and full bathroom.
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
26 J H Dwyer Drive
26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3120 sqft
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies.
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
249 Tuckerman Avenue
249 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
784 sqft
~Available June OR July 1 for Yearly Lease~ This unfurnished, breathtaking condo on renowned Tuckerman Avenue was recently remodeled and features a private deck with views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk.
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
423 Purgatory Road
423 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
645 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2020 *FURNISHED - Located on a quiet lane off Purgatory Rd, this apartment feels like a private oasis.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
84 Allston Avenue
84 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1326 sqft
Pets negotiable, utilities included, generous storage in backyard shed, updated bathrooms, laundry right in the unit! This sweet sun-filled apartment is situated between two popular public beaches and just a short drive to the heart of downtown
Newport East
1 Unit Available
91 Reservoir Road
91 Reservoir Road, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 1st to July 26th, including 4th of July and August! (Dates are flexible). Need a summer getaway with AC and water views?! Look no further... Enjoy the beach life in this fully furnished 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
24 Concord Drive
24 Concord Drive, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Check out this cozy one bedroom property with your own private entry. Features an open floor plan and a newly updated kitchen with a breakfast bar for dining.
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
62 Wave Avenue
62 Wave Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1708 sqft
Available July 1 for annual lease. Stellar townhouse right by the beach comes with every amenity you've asked for. Gas heat, central air, in unit laundry, parking, dishwasher and bright day lighting throughout.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
151 Allston Avenue
151 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
671 Aquidneck Avenue
671 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1858 sqft
~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~ Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Newport East rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,900.
Some of the colleges located in the Newport East area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Berklee College of Music, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newport East from include Boston, Quincy, Providence, Framingham, and Weymouth Town.
