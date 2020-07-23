/
102 Apartments for rent in Providence County, RI📍
5 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
8 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,565
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1241 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
15 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
21 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,997
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1136 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
50 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Contact for Availability
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
Studio
$815
1 Bedroom
$870
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Contact for Availability
Dean Estates
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
Studio
$830
1 Bedroom
$960
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.
Contact for Availability
Edgewood
Evergreen Apartments
2045 Broad Street, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Nestled in the heart of historical Pawtuxet Village, Evergreen Apartments is the place to call home. The neighborhood boasts a wide variety of shops in the quaint village just a short walk away. Situated right near the Pawtuxet River (just 0.
Contact for Availability
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,240
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
3 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
3 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
1 Unit Available
Quality Hill
216 School Street - 1
216 School Street, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Very conveniently located 2 bedroom, townhouse type condo with many updates. New hardwood floors, new kitchen and more. Lower level has a kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining room. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath.
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 15. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
18 Inkerman 3
18 Inkerman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Recently Renovated spacious unit with AC - Property Id: 71996 * Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor with great natural lighting and very good privacy.
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
50 Columbia
50 Columbia Avenue, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
50 Columbia - Property Id: 325314 We currently have a newly renovated one bedroom apartment. The apartment is located within a beautiful historic victorian home in the Edgewood section of Cranston.
1 Unit Available
Wayland
131 Irving Ave 5
131 Irving Avenue, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Unit 5 Available 08/15/20 Wayland SQ.,East Side - Property Id: 324273 This price of $1795 includes absolutely everything. All utilities included in the rent (heat, electric, gas, water, parking, snow plowing, garbage, many amenities).
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
71 Ridge Street 2
71 Ridge Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Federal Hill Providence - Property Id: 323926 Completely renovated 3 Bedroom apartment with brand new hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, fixtures, painting etc. available for rent 8/1.
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
147 Magnolia St
147 Magnolia Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/15/20 3 Beds, 1 Bath - Duplex Apartment - Property Id: 323216 DETAILS: 3 bed and 1 bath duplex apartment (2nd and 3rd floor). Has an updated kitchen and bath with huge living room on the 2nd floor and rooms on the 3rd. Hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
1612-1614 Lonsdale ave 1
1612 Lonsdale Ave, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms avail 7/1 - Property Id: 311122 Great new 3 bedroom on 1st Floor Please call for viewing 401-359-5777 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Auburn
234 Beckwith Street
234 Beckwith Street, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
640 sqft
1 Available 08/01/20 Rent this super clean, 1st floor one bedroom apartment located in a professionally managed building right in a quiet neighborhood right on the East Side of Cranston, minutes from Rolfe Square, with fantastic highway access!
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
70 America St 2R
70 America St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1000 sqft
Renovated West side 3 bedroom laundry in-unit - Property Id: 313004 Three bedroom apartment located on Providence's West side.
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
36 Governor St 2
36 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming two bedroom apartment Fox Point - Property Id: 277194 Bright naturally lit apartment with spacious double parlor and a kitchen with updated appliances.
1 Unit Available
Elmwood
146 Stanwood St 3
146 Stanwood Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 3 Available 08/15/20 A Beautiful Apartment - Property Id: 301177 Bright clean 2 bedroom, living room, with eat in kitchen. This apartment is on the bus route for Elmwood ave or Broad st and Close to downtown and Providence Train Station.
