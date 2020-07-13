Apartment List
77 Apartments for rent in Providence, RI with parking

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wayland
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296185 Ready to go this 900sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
11 Larch Street
11 Larch Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
900 sqft
Truly a must-see!! This spacious light-filled one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful skylights, updated eat-in kitchen, and two large closets.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmwood
146 Stanwood St 3
146 Stanwood Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/15/20 A Beautiful Apartment - Property Id: 301177 Bright clean 2 bedroom, living room, with eat in kitchen. This apartment is on the bus route for Elmwood ave or Broad st and Close to downtown and Providence Train Station.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hope
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hope
83 10th Street
83 10th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Providence. Moments from Blackstone Blvd and Hope St.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Valley
80 Berkley Street
80 Berkley Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Available for AUGUST ..Berkley st ..1st Floor ..3 Beds ..Hadrwood Living room..Hardwood bed rooms ..Eat in kitchen..Gas heat..Coin Opp washer and dryer ..Parking for 2...$1600..call 401-439-5130..

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
1143 Chalkstone Avenue
1143 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
987 sqft
Three bedroom all newly painted, light and bright with big windows. Renovated bathroom. Second floor. Gas heat and hot water. Off street parking. Coin-op laundry in basement. Close to Rhode Island College and PC.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hope
49 Chace Avenue
49 Chace Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Location! Location! Convenience and Comfort! Trendy Professional apartment in close proximity to all city conveniences! Sunny cheery 1st Floor unit offering gleaming hardwoods, 2 generous sized beds, tile bath, large living

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Olneyville
11 Aleppo Street - 1
11 Aleppo St, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available August 1st. Come be a part of the Atlantic Design Works, a community of designers and creative food entrepreneurs! We currently have an opening in our highly visible first floor at the corner of Manton and Aleppo Street.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Providence, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Providence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

