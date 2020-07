Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system business center car charging cc payments conference room e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community valet service

You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising. With stunning modern studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes and unbelievable amenities designed to guide and support your life’s adventure, Station Row is the perfect hub for the conductors of this city’s creative and cultural resurgence. The homes at Station Row redefine life in Providence, with bright open layouts, high ceilings, state-of-the-art appliances, and oversized windows framing breathtaking views of the Providence skyline*. Our residents get access to one of the area’s top amenity packages in a luxury apartment community. A full-service fitness center. Outdoor patios with fireplaces. A rooftop deck with stunning city views. These are just a taste of what’s waiting for you.