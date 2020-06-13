65 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA📍
Colonial roots run deep in Mansfield. As the town grew outwards, the center of the city became known as Mansfield Center. Interestingly, the Mansfield Center became an actual census designated place that boasts a population of 7360. No one can deny that living in the heart of the city has its benefits. You are located close to shopping and dining. The downtown is alive with Colonial architecture, and there is a real feel of a bygone era despite being the hub of a thriving township.
Mansfield Center stretches for only 2.9 miles, so finding housing for rent might prove challenging. Approximately 35.8 percent of the people living within Mansfield Center live in rental homes, rental condos or apartments. The remaining 64.2 percent of the residences are owner occupied. Some of those privately owned homes may have converted space to create a studio for rent or a one bedroom apartment. The best way to find one of those gems is by word of mouth, local newspapers or walking around the neighborhood looking for rental signs. Remember that persistence pays off, so if you have your heart set on living within or close to Mansfield Center, you will need to scout the area often for home rentals. Remember that the early bird gets the worm, so try to be on top of any new apartments that become available. While looking for apartment rentals, you could consider motels around the area that offer serviced apartment for short term rent until you find the perfect long term home.
Mansfield has no distinct "neighborhoods." It is considered its own neighborhood. When looking for an apartment to rent in the Mansfield area, you should take into consideration commute time to your place of employment or school. If you do not own your own vehicle, you might want to think about how close the apartment sits to public transportation.
Apartments in Mansfield
The Village Mansfield Depot: The Village at Mansfield Depot, located at 9 Frances Avenue, is a good place to start your search for apartment rentals in Mansfield Center. They offer one to four bedroom apartment units. The units all have free heat and hot water. There is an on site fitness center and laundry suites throughout the complex. With your own laundry room, you won't have to dig through the couch cushions in search of change for a laundromat. The commuter rail station is a short walk from the apartment complex. Anyone that has children may want to utilize the on-site child care. They are cat-friendly.
The Village at Cedar Heights: Located at 10 Conners Avenue, the Village at Cedar Heights is a three-story apartment complex that offers one and two bedroom home rentals. There is an outdoor pool and community center. You are also within walking distance of the commuter train. If you own your own vehicle, there are private garages available. Each of the units has its own washer and dryer. As a resident of one of their apartments, you will have your own private balcony or patio to spend your summer days.
The Millhaus at Mansfield: The condominiums at Millhaus at Mansfield are primarily owner-occupied, but on occasion one for rent becomes available. Millhaus at Mansfield is located at 150 Rumford Avenue, which is approximately a five minute walk to the commuter rail station. There is an on site pool for residents to enjoy. When the Christmas season starts, the management at Millhaus does not allow the use of live Christmas trees in any unit because of the high risk of fire.
People often opt to live in Mansfield Center to be close to everything, but still have a small-town feel. They want to capture the imagine they reside in Mayberry from Andy Griffith, but still have the big city in their backyard. In Mansfield Center, you will have your choice of restaurants, clubs, shopping and live entertainment all within walking distance of your home. You can also rely on the area's commuter rail service to get to work or school. If you want to grab some locally cooked grub, head down to Jimmy's Pub and Restaurant in the heart of Mansfield Center. In business for over 30 years, they feature a variety of craft beers and large HD TV's to watch the latest game. For a slice of some regional pie, try Stefano's Pizza at 30 Chauncy Street. They have been in business for a little over 20 years and have become a favorite of residents of Mansfield Center. The Xfinity Center, located on Main Street, is the area's hot spot for live entertainment year-round. You will find rock bands like Nine Inch Nails, or big-name country singers such as Keith Urban, hitting the stage. With so many food, entertainment and shopping choices, you will have your calendar full when living in Mansfield Center.