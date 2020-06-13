Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

65 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
13 Park Street
13 Park Street, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
DOWNTOWN MANSFIELD - Large one level - 2100 square foot apartment. Immaculate 2/3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, fully applianced. Dining room and living room with 12 foot ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
177 West
177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified

Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified

Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Mechanic St.
41 Mechanic Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/01/20 Antique Farmhouse - Foxborough, MA - Property Id: 131021 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131021 Property Id 131021 (RLNE5836293)

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
60 Robert Dr.
60 Robert Drive, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
82 Mill Street
82 Mill Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1831 sqft
Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, single-family home will be available for occupancy mid-June.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
15 Park Avenue - 11
15 Park Avenue, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
620 sqft
www.laurellake.com

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
City GuideMansfield Center
Mansfield Center, Massachusetts was founded in 1775, but its humble beginnings took shape much earlier. Back in the Colonial era, one of the most important steps to forming a true town was to create a church where local people could gather to worship and create a sense of community. The first church was formed on September 14, 1731.

Colonial roots run deep in Mansfield. As the town grew outwards, the center of the city became known as Mansfield Center. Interestingly, the Mansfield Center became an actual census designated place that boasts a population of 7360. No one can deny that living in the heart of the city has its benefits. You are located close to shopping and dining. The downtown is alive with Colonial architecture, and there is a real feel of a bygone era despite being the hub of a thriving township.

Moving to Mansfield Center

Mansfield Center stretches for only 2.9 miles, so finding housing for rent might prove challenging. Approximately 35.8 percent of the people living within Mansfield Center live in rental homes, rental condos or apartments. The remaining 64.2 percent of the residences are owner occupied. Some of those privately owned homes may have converted space to create a studio for rent or a one bedroom apartment. The best way to find one of those gems is by word of mouth, local newspapers or walking around the neighborhood looking for rental signs. Remember that persistence pays off, so if you have your heart set on living within or close to Mansfield Center, you will need to scout the area often for home rentals. Remember that the early bird gets the worm, so try to be on top of any new apartments that become available. While looking for apartment rentals, you could consider motels around the area that offer serviced apartment for short term rent until you find the perfect long term home.

Mansfield Neighborhoods

Mansfield has no distinct "neighborhoods." It is considered its own neighborhood. When looking for an apartment to rent in the Mansfield area, you should take into consideration commute time to your place of employment or school. If you do not own your own vehicle, you might want to think about how close the apartment sits to public transportation.

Apartments in Mansfield

The Village Mansfield Depot: The Village at Mansfield Depot, located at 9 Frances Avenue, is a good place to start your search for apartment rentals in Mansfield Center. They offer one to four bedroom apartment units. The units all have free heat and hot water. There is an on site fitness center and laundry suites throughout the complex. With your own laundry room, you won't have to dig through the couch cushions in search of change for a laundromat. The commuter rail station is a short walk from the apartment complex. Anyone that has children may want to utilize the on-site child care. They are cat-friendly.

The Village at Cedar Heights: Located at 10 Conners Avenue, the Village at Cedar Heights is a three-story apartment complex that offers one and two bedroom home rentals. There is an outdoor pool and community center. You are also within walking distance of the commuter train. If you own your own vehicle, there are private garages available. Each of the units has its own washer and dryer. As a resident of one of their apartments, you will have your own private balcony or patio to spend your summer days.

The Millhaus at Mansfield: The condominiums at Millhaus at Mansfield are primarily owner-occupied, but on occasion one for rent becomes available. Millhaus at Mansfield is located at 150 Rumford Avenue, which is approximately a five minute walk to the commuter rail station. There is an on site pool for residents to enjoy. When the Christmas season starts, the management at Millhaus does not allow the use of live Christmas trees in any unit because of the high risk of fire.

Living in Mansfield Center

People often opt to live in Mansfield Center to be close to everything, but still have a small-town feel. They want to capture the imagine they reside in Mayberry from Andy Griffith, but still have the big city in their backyard. In Mansfield Center, you will have your choice of restaurants, clubs, shopping and live entertainment all within walking distance of your home. You can also rely on the area's commuter rail service to get to work or school. If you want to grab some locally cooked grub, head down to Jimmy's Pub and Restaurant in the heart of Mansfield Center. In business for over 30 years, they feature a variety of craft beers and large HD TV's to watch the latest game. For a slice of some regional pie, try Stefano's Pizza at 30 Chauncy Street. They have been in business for a little over 20 years and have become a favorite of residents of Mansfield Center. The Xfinity Center, located on Main Street, is the area's hot spot for live entertainment year-round. You will find rock bands like Nine Inch Nails, or big-name country singers such as Keith Urban, hitting the stage. With so many food, entertainment and shopping choices, you will have your calendar full when living in Mansfield Center.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mansfield Center?
The average rent price for Mansfield Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,040.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mansfield Center?
Some of the colleges located in the Mansfield Center area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mansfield Center?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mansfield Center from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

