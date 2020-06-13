65 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA

Mansfield Neighborhoods

Mansfield has no distinct "neighborhoods." It is considered its own neighborhood. When looking for an apartment to rent in the Mansfield area, you should take into consideration commute time to your place of employment or school. If you do not own your own vehicle, you might want to think about how close the apartment sits to public transportation.

Apartments in Mansfield

The Village Mansfield Depot: The Village at Mansfield Depot, located at 9 Frances Avenue, is a good place to start your search for apartment rentals in Mansfield Center. They offer one to four bedroom apartment units. The units all have free heat and hot water. There is an on site fitness center and laundry suites throughout the complex. With your own laundry room, you won't have to dig through the couch cushions in search of change for a laundromat. The commuter rail station is a short walk from the apartment complex. Anyone that has children may want to utilize the on-site child care. They are cat-friendly.

The Village at Cedar Heights: Located at 10 Conners Avenue, the Village at Cedar Heights is a three-story apartment complex that offers one and two bedroom home rentals. There is an outdoor pool and community center. You are also within walking distance of the commuter train. If you own your own vehicle, there are private garages available. Each of the units has its own washer and dryer. As a resident of one of their apartments, you will have your own private balcony or patio to spend your summer days.

The Millhaus at Mansfield: The condominiums at Millhaus at Mansfield are primarily owner-occupied, but on occasion one for rent becomes available. Millhaus at Mansfield is located at 150 Rumford Avenue, which is approximately a five minute walk to the commuter rail station. There is an on site pool for residents to enjoy. When the Christmas season starts, the management at Millhaus does not allow the use of live Christmas trees in any unit because of the high risk of fire.