Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Providence, RI with pool

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,958
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
Results within 5 miles of Providence
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 08:57pm
2 Units Available
Dean Estates
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
425 sqft
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.

1 of 55

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike, Providence County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3360 sqft
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865 Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
37 RESERVOIR Avenue
37 Reservoir Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Enjoy complete privacy on over 4 acres boasting very mature landscaping as you enjoy everything this home has to offer - from the beautiful open floor plan with a wood burning fireplace which opens out to a deck off of the dining area overlooking
Results within 10 miles of Providence
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Cowesett
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,081
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
90 Harborview Drive
90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.

July 2020 Providence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Providence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Providence rent trends were flat over the past month

Providence rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Providence stand at $997 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,210 for a two-bedroom. Providence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Providence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Providence, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Providence is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Providence's median two-bedroom rent of $1,210 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Providence fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Providence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Providence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

