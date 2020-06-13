/
/
melville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
204 Apartments for rent in Melville, RI📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
20 Leland Point Drive
20 Leland Point Dr, Melville, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1617 sqft
Perfectly situated in Leland Point, this condo is one of the few floor plans in the neighborhood offering true single level living and privacy! Tucked away in the back of the community, you'll treasure the peaceful setting.
Results within 1 mile of Melville
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
26 J H Dwyer Drive
26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3120 sqft
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.
1 of 35
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
85 Maple Avenue
85 Maple Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! A Great 2 Bedroom Furnished Yearly Rental with a Great, Middletown Location, Close To the Navy Base. With all your utilities included No Pets, No Smokers.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1785 West Main Road
1785 West Main Road, Newport County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1077 sqft
Wow! This home located in Middletown just over the Portsmouth line on West Main Rd is close to everything! Sun-drenched 1 bed home has large living room with wood burning fireplace, private fenced-in back yard, tons of off-street parking and
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
16 Bancroft Drive
16 Bancroft Drive, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
Winter Rental Starting September 01, 2020Great opportunity to rent a cozy 3 bedrooms home with beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
47 Dudley Avenue
47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
118 Harrison Avenue
118 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
Available immediately for a yearly lease term. Here’s your chance to rent a standalone cottage on historic Harrison Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2396 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
445 Bristol Ferry Road
445 Bristol Ferry Road, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available July 1st, unfurnished 2 bedroom one bath apartment. Pleasant setting conveniently located just minutes from Mount Hope Bridge, Bristol, Newport and highway access. Fully applianced Kitchen, Washer/ Dryer located in the basement.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
300 Broadway Avenue
300 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms! Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
10 Maher Court
10 Maher Court, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1920 sqft
Spend September - May in this charming, spacious beach cottage located on Almy Pond! Nestled in a premiere Newport setting near Bailey's Beach, this cozy and comfortable, nostalgic home offers modern amenities, with the character and charm you
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
3 Webster Court
3 Webster Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
842 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020 Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
70 Carroll Avenue
70 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
708 sqft
Welcome to Ocean's Way. This two bedroom condo is a great spot for you to spend the summer in Newport. Park your car and bike to the beach or walk into town. Fully furnished and laundry in the basement, this updated unit has everything you need.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
143 HARRISON Avenue
143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1606 sqft
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
25 Marsh Street
25 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
This winter rental is in a great location just steps from the Newport Shipyard and in close proximity to downtown, Gurney's and parks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Melville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Melville area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, Babson College, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Melville from include Boston, Quincy, Providence, Brookline, and Framingham.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MA
Norwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIMilton, MAWesterly, RINewport East, RI