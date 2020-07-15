/
/
west conshohocken
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM
113 Apartments for rent in West Conshohocken, PA📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
128 Front St.
128 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA
Studio
$4,100
Luxury Office Space in Conshohocken - Flexible Move In Date - Luxury Office Space Comes with: - Two Boardrooms - Kitchen/Dining Area - Bathroom - Lots of Closets for Storage - Entertainment Area Located in a Perfect Location - Close to Tons of
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
246 MOOREHEAD AVE
246 Moorehead Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
Results within 1 mile of West Conshohocken
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
25 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
459 New Elm St
459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
338 E HECTOR STREET
338 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
JUST LISTED 3 bedrooms in the heart of Conshohocken. Enjoy hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen with gas range downstairs. Brand new carpeting throughout the upper bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit for added convenience.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1239 sqft
Grande at Riverview link to virtual tour: https://youtu.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Woodmont Road
6 Woodmont Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet 1 Bedroom townhouse overlooking the Schuylkill River. Close to Blue Route and Schuylkill Expressway. Dog friendly with a fenced in dog run. Newly renovated. Comes with washer and dryer. Viewings by appointment. Call Brian at 215-313-9619.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
252 E 6TH AVENUE
252 East 6th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2067 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Conshohocken. The 2nd floor includes full kitchen, living room and full bath. The 3rd floor includes 2 bedrooms. Great location close to trains, major roadways and downtown Conshohocken.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
627 OLD ELM STREET
627 Old Elm Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Rent to Own -- The front entry leads onto enclosed front porch which is brightened by natural light through all of the windows and the ceiling fan with light.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
933 STOKE ROAD
933 Stoke Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
No Pets No Smoking. Adorable detached guest house on property in Villanova. Vaulted ceilings in Great room. Full size washer dryer and Laundry sink. No more than 1 person.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
300 W ELM STREET
300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll find fresh neutral paint
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
362 E HECTOR STREET
362 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
2156 sqft
This bright and cheerful 3-story townhome has it all including 3 Full Bathrooms! Enter through the front door into the finished basement with full bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
635 E. Hector St.
635 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1376 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 Car parking in Conshohocken - Available immediately! Spectacular 3 bedroom rental located in popular, Conshohocken with off-street parking! This property was completely renovated with all new finishes! Located within walking
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
319 East Hector Street
319 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in vibrant Conshohocken. Great location - walkable to everything conshy has to offer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
350 W ELM STREET
350 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Grande at Riverview! It~s time to make this beautiful, upgraded, ground level 1 bedroom-1 bath your new home. Enjoy granite countertops with stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of West Conshohocken
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,221
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
75 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
31 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,190
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
11 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the West Conshohocken area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Conshohocken from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAConshohocken, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABryn Mawr, PABlue Bell, PANarberth, PAAudubon, PA