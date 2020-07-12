/
/
/
hunting park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:11 PM
1041 Apartments for rent in Hunting Park, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Temple
4010 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3856 N DELHI STREET
3856 North Delhi Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Hunting Park
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
540 sqft
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
400 sqft
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
902 sqft
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 W Cambria Street
916 West Cambria Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1268 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home for Rent - Features Hardwood floors Exposed Brick Walls Central Air Laundry Hook-Ups Qualifications Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security) Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify:
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4431 N Gratz. St.
4431 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
932 sqft
4431 N Gratz. St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1754 Pacific St.
1754 West Pacific Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Quiet Block - North Philadelphia - Remodeled 2 bedroom unit with new flooring, fresh paint, beautifully tiled bathroom, new kitchen with access to private rear yard, large bedrooms, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2024 East Madison Street
2024 East Madison Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2613 sqft
Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington - Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1235 w Allegheny ave 1
1235 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Temple Area large apt - Property Id: 66478 Large 3 bedroom Apt central air hardwood floors throughout the Apartment close to transportation 1 block to broad street and temple dental school 2 blocks to temple pharmacy
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3243 n howard st
3243 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$677
3243 N Howard St - Property Id: 309550 RENT TO OWN: WE ARE ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS LOOKING TO PURCHASE THIS HOUSE! CALL FOR LINK TO SUBMIT APPLICATION Located in the Fair-hill District of Philadelphia, this stunning home boasts 3 good sized
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 E Wishart St.
1903 East Wishart Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Well Priced Home - Kensington - This 2 bedroom row has been updated with fresh paint, newer flooring, modern kitchen and bath, nice-size bedrooms, partially finished basement with washer/dryer hookup and a rear yard for entertaining.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3873 Archer St
3873 Archer Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1032 sqft
Newly updated 3 bedroom home for rent in the Tioga/Nicetown section of Philadelphia just waiting for you to move right in! Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor of this beautiful home full of natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3523 BRADDOCK STREET
3523 Braddock Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
797 sqft
Neat 2 bedroom on a quiet block in up and coming Harrogate. Hardwood floors, large dining room, backyard washer and dryer on premises.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3423 N 17TH STREET
3423 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
2720 sqft
Newly renovated Studio. It is a cozy space waiting for the right touch, to call it home. Full size bathroom and new appliances. Tenant pays utilities. Schedule your showing as soon as possible, this will not last.
