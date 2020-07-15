Apartment List
/
PA
/
drexel hill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM

233 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA

📍

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kellyville
170 BLANCHARD RD
170 Blanchard Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Addingham
4010 Berry Ave
4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Garrettford
4024 Ellendale Road
4024 Ellendale Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
This beautiful colonial twin is located on a quiet, well-kept street. It has been recently renovated and ready to live in.
Results within 1 mile of Drexel Hill

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
451 WAYNE AVENUE
451 Wayne Avenue, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
This beautiful brick Cap Cod is located on a quiet street in Springfield. Through the front door you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44 S LANSDOWNE AVENUE
44 South Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 2nd Floor Unit located in the highly desirable Lansdowne Village Community at the corner of Lansdowne Ave & Scottdale Rd.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
239 W Albemarle Ave
239 West Albemarle Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
Studio
$1,750
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful twin colonial 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Drexel Hill on quiet tree-lined street.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
515 TWIN OAKS DR
515 Twin Oaks Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this extremely well cared for single-family home right in the heart of Chatham Park, Conveniently located across from Chatham Park Elementary school. Enjoy fall nights under this wonderful covered front porch.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pilgrim Gardens
148 TREATY ROAD
148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
49 UPLAND RD
49 Upland Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 49 UPLAND RD in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
215 Pickwick Rd
215 Pickwick Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
215 Pickwick Rd Available 06/13/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Detached House in Havertown! - This lovely 3 bedroom single family detached house is located in the heart of Havertown and comes with an attached garage!! The main level features a large hardwood

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
37 N GLENWOOD AVE
37 N Glenwood Ave, Clifton Heights, PA
Studio
$2,900
Explore your possibilities. Come with a plan. BONUS 20K LANDLORD RENT CREDIT TOWARDS BUILD OUT. OPPORTUNITY FOR ENTREPRENEUR. If you have an idea maybe we can help you work it out.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
230 CRESTWOOD DR
230 Crestwood Drive, Clifton Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Welcome to 230 Crestwood Drive, One of Westbrook Parks' Finest! Great Rental Opportunity in Upper Upper Darby Township! Featuring: Welcoming Fenced Front Yard w/ Covered Front Patio, Large & Bright Formal Living Room, Charming Formal Dining Room,

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
Results within 5 miles of Drexel Hill
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
49 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
75 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
34 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
31 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
5 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
11 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
Overbrook
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
705 sqft
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.

Median Rent in Drexel Hill

Last updated Jun. 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Drexel Hill is $910, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,099.
Studio
$767
1 Bed
$910
2 Beds
$1,099
3+ Beds
$1,375
City GuideDrexel Hill
Former home to both Ed McMahon and Dick Clark. Talk about living with the stars!

Drexel Hill is located in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Because of it’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia, it is considered part of Philly’s metropolitan area. It has a population of around 30,000. It was home to a number of TV personalities as well as singer Jim Croce and Nobel Prize winning Chemist Alan Graham. Seems like this place churns out a lot of celebrities, so be on the look out for folks with dark sunglasses on – you just might recognize them on a visit home!

Moving to Drexel Hill

Drexel Hill is a highly desirable neighborhood, given that it’s so close to Philly and is such a tight community. Many people move to Drexel Hill and fall in love, or move to Philly and end up relocating to Drexel Hill. The area at large features a lot of homes for sale but apartments for rent can be found if you have a little extra time and patience to poke around. Make a few appointments with your broker and don’t give up until you find the right place! Check out the neighborhoods and ask around first. Make sure to look at apartment rentals in a few different areas to see what the difference is. It might be worth shelling out a little extra to make sure you're in a neighborhood you like! Also, don't forget to carry with you copies of everything you'll need to seal the deal – this includes proof of income, ID and various financial documents. Check with your broker to make sure you know exactly which ones you'll need. If you have all the right paperwork and a checkbook to boot, you'll be all set to snag your dream home as soon as you set eyes on it.

Neighborhoods in Drexel Hill

All of Drexel Hill itself is a neighborhood of Philly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not big enough to have its own distinct neighborhoods. The area has a different feel than the more urban City Center and downtown Philly and prides itself on its livability. Here are some of the more popular neighborhoods in the city.

Huey Ave/North Lansdowne Avenue: Primarily composed of handsome and historic houses and apartment buildings, it’s charming and a great place to plant roots.

Upper Darby: Area with lots of spacious homes with large yards.

Aronimink:It’s a good place to hunt for one bedroom apartments or apartment complexes.

West Township: Quite a bit cheaper than most areas in Drexel hill.

July 2020 Drexel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Drexel Hill Rent Report. Drexel Hill rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Drexel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Drexel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Drexel Hill Rent Report. Drexel Hill rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Drexel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Drexel Hill rent trends were flat over the past month

Drexel Hill rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Drexel Hill stand at $911 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Drexel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Drexel Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Drexel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Drexel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Drexel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Drexel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Drexel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Drexel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Drexel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Drexel Hill?
    In Drexel Hill, the median rent is $767 for a studio, $910 for a 1-bedroom, $1,099 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,375 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Drexel Hill, check out our monthly Drexel Hill Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Drexel Hill?
    Some of the colleges located in the Drexel Hill area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Drexel Hill?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Drexel Hill from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.

    Similar Pages

    Drexel Hill 3 BedroomsDrexel Hill Apartments with Garage
    Drexel Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDrexel Hill Apartments with Parking
    Drexel Hill Cheap Places