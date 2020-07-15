233 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA📍
Drexel Hill is located in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Because of it’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia, it is considered part of Philly’s metropolitan area. It has a population of around 30,000. It was home to a number of TV personalities as well as singer Jim Croce and Nobel Prize winning Chemist Alan Graham. Seems like this place churns out a lot of celebrities, so be on the look out for folks with dark sunglasses on – you just might recognize them on a visit home!
Drexel Hill is a highly desirable neighborhood, given that it’s so close to Philly and is such a tight community. Many people move to Drexel Hill and fall in love, or move to Philly and end up relocating to Drexel Hill. The area at large features a lot of homes for sale but apartments for rent can be found if you have a little extra time and patience to poke around. Make a few appointments with your broker and don’t give up until you find the right place! Check out the neighborhoods and ask around first. Make sure to look at apartment rentals in a few different areas to see what the difference is. It might be worth shelling out a little extra to make sure you're in a neighborhood you like! Also, don't forget to carry with you copies of everything you'll need to seal the deal – this includes proof of income, ID and various financial documents. Check with your broker to make sure you know exactly which ones you'll need. If you have all the right paperwork and a checkbook to boot, you'll be all set to snag your dream home as soon as you set eyes on it.
All of Drexel Hill itself is a neighborhood of Philly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not big enough to have its own distinct neighborhoods. The area has a different feel than the more urban City Center and downtown Philly and prides itself on its livability. Here are some of the more popular neighborhoods in the city.
Huey Ave/North Lansdowne Avenue: Primarily composed of handsome and historic houses and apartment buildings, it’s charming and a great place to plant roots.
Upper Darby: Area with lots of spacious homes with large yards.
Aronimink:It’s a good place to hunt for one bedroom apartments or apartment complexes.
West Township: Quite a bit cheaper than most areas in Drexel hill.
July 2020 Drexel Hill Rent Report
Welcome to the July 2020 Drexel Hill Rent Report. Drexel Hill rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Drexel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Drexel Hill rent trends were flat over the past month
Drexel Hill rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Drexel Hill stand at $911 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Drexel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.
Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Drexel Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
- Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Drexel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Drexel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Drexel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
- Drexel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
- While Drexel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Drexel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Drexel Hill.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.