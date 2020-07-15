233 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA

Neighborhoods in Drexel Hill

All of Drexel Hill itself is a neighborhood of Philly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not big enough to have its own distinct neighborhoods. The area has a different feel than the more urban City Center and downtown Philly and prides itself on its livability. Here are some of the more popular neighborhoods in the city.

Huey Ave/North Lansdowne Avenue: Primarily composed of handsome and historic houses and apartment buildings, it’s charming and a great place to plant roots.

Upper Darby: Area with lots of spacious homes with large yards.

Aronimink:It’s a good place to hunt for one bedroom apartments or apartment complexes.

West Township: Quite a bit cheaper than most areas in Drexel hill.