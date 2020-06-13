1138 Apartments for rent in Paulsboro, NJ

/
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Vanneman Boulevard
236 Vanneman Boulevard, Paulsboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Lovely single family home located on a quiet street. The inside has all new renovations and new appliances. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/236-vanneman-blvd-paulsboro-nj-08066-usa/7d9ac15c-0ec9-4b24-858e-056ab9b34b0c (RLNE5832225)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
449 Billings Avenue
449 Billings Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Refreshed 1 bedroom upstairs apartment with bonus room for storage, office etc. New floors, fresh paint and new stove, oven and refrigerator make this an attractive option in this highly sought after neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Paulsboro
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Packer Park
8 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
2 Units Available
Red Bank Run Townhomes
701 W Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
840 sqft
A pet-friendly community with spacious townhomes. Just minutes from I-295 and 20 minutes from Downtown Philadelphia. Private entrances, lots of storage space and ample green space.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2515 s 73rd st
2515 South 73rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Grab it while it still has that new house smell - Get Rid Of Your Old, Beat Up House and Landlord Today! New and Fresh Home Available! This is a lovely 3-bed, 1 bath home, Renovated with nice a vantage feel to it! Nice sized kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
1901 Hartranft Street 303
1901 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug - Property Id: 263727 5% off for all health care and front line employees. Waiving application fees.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
758 Bennington Road
758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Center St.
1 Centre Ave, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
2 Bedroom Rancher in desirable W. Deptford - Property Id: 111707 Very cute little rancher. Live in a Great town with an awesome school district. A single family home with a small fenced in yard gives you the privacy at the cost of an apartment.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2650 S 65th St
2650 South 65th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1236 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bed 1 Bath with Deck! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2650 Hobson St
2650 South Hobson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Handicap-Accessible & Vintage 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Elmwood Park! Move into this great community near Southwest Philadelphia located close to the Schuylkill River Trail and Bartram's Garden.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
6504 Wheeler St
6504 Wheeler Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house for rent in the Elmwood section of Philadelphia. First floor features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Darby
1 Unit Available
321 BERBRO STREET
321 Berbro Street, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1396 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath row home. Close to transportation, getting to the city or suburbs is a breeze.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
896 DANTE COURT
896 Dante Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1476 sqft
This well maintained move in ready end unit town home is ready to go! The home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new flooring and double sink. Off the kitchen is the formal dining room, and half bath.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 S RIDGEWAY AVE
603 South Ridgeway Avenue, Glenolden, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE. Rental Opportunity in Interboro School District. Completely Renovated, professionally updated, and meticulously designed.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
254 MONTGOMERY DRIVE
254 Montgomery Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1370 sqft
Great Rental! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath located in Centre City close to school. (Clearview Regional School District). The home has been well cared for over the years. Upper level features 3 bedrooms with carpeting and ceiling fans.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
65 RAMBO AVENUE
65 Rambo Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming one bedroom, one bath cottage is conveniently located near great restaurants, shopping malls and all major roadways leading to PA, Delaware and all the NJ shore points! All yard maintenance will be covered
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
518 GALAHAD COURT
518 Galahad Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
Available now is an Adorable end-unit townhouse in the desirable Villages of Berkley neighborhood in Mantua Township, New Jersey! Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home that features a large finished basement for
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
54 CENTRE STREET E
54 East Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 CENTRE STREET E in Woodbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
2102 Verona Drive
2102 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1705 sqft
This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Paulsboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Paulsboro area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Paulsboro from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.