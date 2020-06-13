/
141 Apartments for rent in Pitman, NJ📍
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
108 1ST AVENUE
108 1st Avenue, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom home located in Pitman Grove. This is one you don't want to miss. Nice size kitchen and nicely sized Living room. Unit has new rugs and has been freshly painted. Low maintenance.
309 WEST AVENUE
309 West Avenue, Pitman, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 309 WEST AVENUE in Pitman. View photos, descriptions and more!
48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE
48 Holly Glen Drive, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
896 sqft
Welcome to 48 Holly Glen Drive in the desirable Holly Glen neighborhood! Located on a quiet dead end street, this beautiful condominium is bright and spacious! The wide open living/dining area is the perfect place for lounging or entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Pitman
407 University Blvd
407 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms.
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
323 University Blvd Available 06/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)
611 Whitman Street
611 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 611 Whitman Street in Glassboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.
405 Georgetown Road
405 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Huge House with 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking! House has central air, washer and dryer, newer kitchen appliances and a neutral décor throughout. Large basement for storage. Parking for at least 6 vehicles and an extremely large yard.
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.
27 BEAU RIVAGE DR
27 Beau Rivage Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
ALL Utilities Included!!!!! 3 bed 1 1/2 bath in Beau Rivage that sits along side of Rowan....fits up to 4ppl. Cannot pass up this deal. Professionally managed. Online portals
5 BEAU RIVAGE DRIVE
5 Beau Rivage Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Spacious rental just steps from the Rowan University Campus. This is a great opportunity to rent. All Utilities are included!!!! Online portals for submitting rental payment and maintenance request. This building has a management company in place.
603 MORRIS AVENUE
603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out. Huge basement for storage and laundry.
35 FAIRMOUNT DRIVE
35 Fairmount Drive, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
Large ranch home just a short distance from Rowan University and the heart of the areas shopping, eateries and major highways.Excellent choice for college student rental or for anyone in need of affordable living in the heart of town.
301 N GIRARD ROAD
301 Girard Rd N, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
1056 sqft
Great student rental just steps away from Rowan University Campus! Home can accommodate 6 tenants. Renovations will be completed by August 1st. Plan for basement renovation and bathroom addition available in documents.
69 YELLOWWOOD COURT
69 Yellowwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1474 sqft
End unit Townhouse for Rent! A short 22 minute walk and 5 min drive m to Rowan University's campus. This immaculate home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.
314 PAULEN DRIVE
314 Paulen Dr, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1648 sqft
Delightful Twin offers a bright & sunny inviting floorplan! Immaculately maintained with a neutral color scheme, neutral carpeting and more.
Results within 5 miles of Pitman
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pitman rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
Some of the colleges located in the Pitman area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pitman from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Levittown, and King of Prussia.
