Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Point at City Line

6100 City Ave · (215) 278-8091
Rent Special
One month FREE rent on select units!
Location

6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Overbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1010 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1713 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,723

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Point at City Line.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
The Point at City Line is exactly where you need to be. Located within walking distance to the SEPTA Regional Rail Line, find yourself in Center City Philadelphia in just a few short minutes or out on the Main Line in no time. Enjoy stylish high-rise living with the area’s best shopping and dining destinations nearby and St. Joseph’s University just a few blocks away. The Point at City Line combines the convenience of the city with the sophistication of the suburbs in one perfect place you will love to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $1,250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $30/month. $30 for an assigned parking space in the covered garage. Additional parking (if available) in outdoor lot for $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Point at City Line have any available units?
Point at City Line has 4 units available starting at $1,416 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Point at City Line have?
Some of Point at City Line's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Point at City Line currently offering any rent specials?
Point at City Line is offering the following rent specials: One month FREE rent on select units!
Is Point at City Line pet-friendly?
Yes, Point at City Line is pet friendly.
Does Point at City Line offer parking?
Yes, Point at City Line offers parking.
Does Point at City Line have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Point at City Line offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Point at City Line have a pool?
Yes, Point at City Line has a pool.
Does Point at City Line have accessible units?
No, Point at City Line does not have accessible units.
Does Point at City Line have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Point at City Line has units with dishwashers.
