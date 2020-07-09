Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar internet cafe gym pool 24hr maintenance elevator garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill courtyard hot tub internet access

The Point at City Line is exactly where you need to be. Located within walking distance to the SEPTA Regional Rail Line, find yourself in Center City Philadelphia in just a few short minutes or out on the Main Line in no time. Enjoy stylish high-rise living with the area’s best shopping and dining destinations nearby and St. Joseph’s University just a few blocks away. The Point at City Line combines the convenience of the city with the sophistication of the suburbs in one perfect place you will love to call home.