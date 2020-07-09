Point at City Line

Lease Length: 1-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $1,250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $30/month. $30 for an assigned parking space in the covered garage. Additional parking (if available) in outdoor lot for $100 per month.