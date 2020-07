Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court courtyard internet access online portal package receiving

Our University City apartments for rent at The Old Quaker Building are rich in history and architectural design. This landmark served as a Quaker meetinghouse and offices for The Working Home for the Blind before being transformed into the current newly renovated studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments for rent. Historic details such as high timber ceilings and detailed brickwork accentuate the Old Quaker Building character in these University City apartments.