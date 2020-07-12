/
/
/
cedarbrook
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
267 Apartments for rent in Cedarbrook, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$972
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming mid-rise in Mt. Airy featuring on-site laundry and a recycling program. Interiors boast hardwood floors, skylights and modern kitchens. Adjacent to Cedarbrook Mall and near Arcadia University.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$938
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring on-site laundry and a courtyard. Newly renovated interiors boast hardwood floors, high ceilings and generous closet space. In Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood near Highway 309.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 19 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
847 sqft
Stylish homes with centralized air-conditioning and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities available. Have a meal and drink in the nearby Chestnut Hill neighborhood. Minutes from SEPTA rail stations.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
829 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.
Results within 1 mile of Cedarbrook
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
62 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
706 sqft
Comfortable apartments with plush carpeting and individual climate control. Controlled access entry. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Mount Airy rail station. Enjoy the shops and restaurants along bustling Germantown Avenue.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated March 18 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Blakemore Apartments located between E Gorgas Ln & EVernon Rd in the Mount Airy Neighborhood. Mount Airy is a neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. Two SEPTA Regional Rail lines connect the neighborhood to Center City.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Ardleigh Gardens
615 East Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Come check out our famously large apts. With tons of conveniences & comforts, in the heart of Mt. Airy. Located on Upsal Street. We offer A.C ,ceiling fans, modern kitchens, and renovated common areas.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt Airy Manor
323 East Mount Airy Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
*Quiet residential neighborhood ...Our property is conveniently located near Chestnut Hill shopping district. Property grounds feature plenty of parking. Units include spacious floor plans and new kitchens.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy
31 West Allens Lane, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1& 2 Bedroom apartment located in Mt. Airy. Just one block away from the train station and the bus stop is practically at your doorstep. Within walking distance to the Mt.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 East Upsal Street
410 East Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1050 sqft
INCREDIBLE East Mt. Airy Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 410. E. Upsal St., located in East Mt. Airy, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous, recently renovated home features 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7314 Devon st
7314 Devon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Mt.Airy 2 bedroom apt in 10 unit building +parking - Property Id: 285477 Large two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors eat-in kitchen open plan to living room. Two good sized bedrooms with plenty of closets. We require tenants to have area rugs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
46 E GOWEN AVENUE
46 East Gowen Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
4722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, triplex located in the foot hills of Chestnut Hill, third floor apartment, one bedroom, kitchen, bath and living room. Front and side yards common space. Washer/dryer on first floor for the use of first and third floor tenants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7972 FORREST AVENUE
7972 Forrest Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
825 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment features new wall to wall carpet, freshly painted with neutral colors. The kitchen features wood cabinetry, counter top, glass back splash, two kitchen windows to let in sunlight and fresh air.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7811 ROANOKE STREET
7811 Roanoke Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1278 sqft
This gorgeous updated home just minutes away from the fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment of Chestnut Hill is ready for you to move right in. 3 Bedrooms and 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE
6845 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 1875 second empire style house in the middle of Mt. Airy, Philadelphia. It offers 3 floors, with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a poder room, and an unfinished basement. It can also be rented fully furnished.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7972 GILBERT STREET
7972 Gilbert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the second floor. Located in Cedarbrook. Central Air , off street parking, wash and dryer!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7701 DOE LANE
7701 Doe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2980 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6770 MUSGRAVE STREET
6770 Musgrave Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2114 sqft
Be the first to rent this newly renovated 3BR 2.5BA home with open floor plan! This home features 9+ foot ceilings throughout the primary living area. The living room welcomes you with natural light from a large double pane window.
Results within 5 miles of Cedarbrook
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
22 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAWyncote, PAGlenside, PAJenkintown, PAFort Washington, PARockledge, PABlue Bell, PA