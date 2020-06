Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

One bedroom one bathroom unit for rent. Apartment building is just off the corner of 3rd and Arch St in Old City, Philadelphia. Stacked washer and dryer are in unit and has a very large living space. Parking is manageable on the street and there is free parking just 3 blocks north. The property Manager does also have spots available for rent. Lease can begin as soon as possible and will be signed over from my name to your name, I will cover fees to do so. Pets are allowed for a fee. Discounts are included with the apartment for a Sweat Fitness membership (right next door). Less than a 5 minute walk to Market St where there are plenty of bars and restaurants!