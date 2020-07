Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access package receiving smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience the European charm of Germantown Avenue and an easy commute into the Center City. Our smoke free apartment homes offer spacious rooms with energy efficient windows, custom paint and new flooring. Upgraded kitchens feature new maple cabinets, new countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms have new designer lighting and fixtures. Select homes include a washer/dryer. Our pet friendly community features a play area, swimming pool with sundeck, on site recycling and fitness center. We also have a clubhouse with movie screening room, billiards and fireside lounge. We are just steps from the Wyndmoor SEPTA train station, so getting to Center City is quick and easy.