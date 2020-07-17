946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

INCREDIBLE Northern Liberties 2bd/2ba Available 7/15! - Available 7/15, at 1527 N. 7th St., located in the highly desirable Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous, spacious apartment features two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, a built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, an island, and ample cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The bathrooms are sleek, modern, and comfortable.



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



(RLNE5886066)