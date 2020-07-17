All apartments in Philadelphia
946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4

946 North 2nd Street · (215) 383-1439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

946 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
INCREDIBLE Northern Liberties 2bd/2ba Available 7/15! - Available 7/15, at 1527 N. 7th St., located in the highly desirable Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous, spacious apartment features two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, a built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, an island, and ample cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The bathrooms are sleek, modern, and comfortable.

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5886066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 have any available units?
946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 have?
Some of 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 N. 2nd Street, Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
