911 N LAWRENCE STREET

911 North Lawrence Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

911 North Lawrence Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1744 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
community garden
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
This is your lucky day! You can enjoy the comforts of a semi-attached row home on a lovely tree lined street, bordered by a blossoming community garden. The three-story, brick and stucco structure is adorned with Juliet balconies, French doors and skylights for lots of natural light throughout. The first floor entrance hallway leads to a full bedroom suite, with ample closets, a desk/office area, a full bath and a private entrance to a landscaped patio. The second floor living area features the coveted open floorplan concept. A large U-shaped kitchen features natural wood cabinetry and new appliances with a dedicated dining area nestled along one wall. Glass doors in the kitchen lead to sizable deck? a perfect scene for grilling and outdoor dining--which overlooks a community garden for a peaceful, natural setting. The spacious family room is accented with lovely French doors that open onto a Juliet balcony overlooking the tree-lined street. The third level boasts high vaulted ceilings embedded with skylights that illuminate each room. The 'king sized' master bedroom has ample wall closets, high ceilings with skylights and a French door leads to charming Juliet balcony. The second bedroom boasts similar features with high angled ceilings, two skylights, large wall closets and glass doors leading to the Juliet balcony which overlooks the community garden. A large hallway bathroom is adorned with earth tone ceramic tile, a bath/shower combo, modern fixtures, and yes, high ceilings with more skylights! The laundry is located in the expansive basement which is currently unfinished and provides lots of extra storage space. Last, but not least, a premium anywhere in the city, is the attached garage! NoLibs has become a 'go-to' destination. It is home to Liberty Lands Park-a green space developed by the community, with a kiddie's playground, picnic sites and an open-air stage. The Piazza is well known for its large events and big-screen stage. Foodies love the selection of international cuisines, and there is no lack of drinking/eating establishments for casual dining. The 2nd St corridor is a microcosm of the neighborhood: convenience stores, a big-name grocery store, new Indigo bike stop, restaurants, boutiques, thrift shops, a jazz club, bowling, coffee cafes, yoga studios, and day care facilities. WalkScore is 95 and 97 make this a Bikers Paradise. *Photos are from previous listing. Property is not furnished with the furniture shown. Please contact Michelle Burns-McHugh for more information at 215-906-6608. Property available July 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 N LAWRENCE STREET have any available units?
911 N LAWRENCE STREET has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 N LAWRENCE STREET have?
Some of 911 N LAWRENCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 N LAWRENCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
911 N LAWRENCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 N LAWRENCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 911 N LAWRENCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 911 N LAWRENCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 911 N LAWRENCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 911 N LAWRENCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 N LAWRENCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 N LAWRENCE STREET have a pool?
No, 911 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 911 N LAWRENCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 911 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 911 N LAWRENCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 N LAWRENCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
