911 N LAWRENCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar community garden parking playground bbq/grill garage yoga

This is your lucky day! You can enjoy the comforts of a semi-attached row home on a lovely tree lined street, bordered by a blossoming community garden. The three-story, brick and stucco structure is adorned with Juliet balconies, French doors and skylights for lots of natural light throughout. The first floor entrance hallway leads to a full bedroom suite, with ample closets, a desk/office area, a full bath and a private entrance to a landscaped patio. The second floor living area features the coveted open floorplan concept. A large U-shaped kitchen features natural wood cabinetry and new appliances with a dedicated dining area nestled along one wall. Glass doors in the kitchen lead to sizable deck? a perfect scene for grilling and outdoor dining--which overlooks a community garden for a peaceful, natural setting. The spacious family room is accented with lovely French doors that open onto a Juliet balcony overlooking the tree-lined street. The third level boasts high vaulted ceilings embedded with skylights that illuminate each room. The 'king sized' master bedroom has ample wall closets, high ceilings with skylights and a French door leads to charming Juliet balcony. The second bedroom boasts similar features with high angled ceilings, two skylights, large wall closets and glass doors leading to the Juliet balcony which overlooks the community garden. A large hallway bathroom is adorned with earth tone ceramic tile, a bath/shower combo, modern fixtures, and yes, high ceilings with more skylights! The laundry is located in the expansive basement which is currently unfinished and provides lots of extra storage space. Last, but not least, a premium anywhere in the city, is the attached garage! NoLibs has become a 'go-to' destination. It is home to Liberty Lands Park-a green space developed by the community, with a kiddie's playground, picnic sites and an open-air stage. The Piazza is well known for its large events and big-screen stage. Foodies love the selection of international cuisines, and there is no lack of drinking/eating establishments for casual dining. The 2nd St corridor is a microcosm of the neighborhood: convenience stores, a big-name grocery store, new Indigo bike stop, restaurants, boutiques, thrift shops, a jazz club, bowling, coffee cafes, yoga studios, and day care facilities. WalkScore is 95 and 97 make this a Bikers Paradise. *Photos are from previous listing. Property is not furnished with the furniture shown. Please contact Michelle Burns-McHugh for more information at 215-906-6608. Property available July 15th